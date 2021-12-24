Duilio rejects Galo’s idea of ​​involving João Victor and Piton to have Diego Costa in Corinthians: “No chance”

Corinthians is determined not to involve João Victor and Lucas Piton in an eventual negotiation to have Diego Costa.

THE Sports Gazette found out, this Friday, that the idea of ​​making a composition with 10% of the economic rights of the defender and also 10% of the full-back came from Atlético-MG, which has been studying and looking for an alternative with the center forward’s staff.

All this movement is happening and being discussed in Belo Horizonte because Diego Costa has already made it clear that he does not intend to stay.

The report got in touch with Duilio Monteiro Alves in the morning, and the Corinthians president reinforced his stance that he will not invest any amount to take the 33-year-old player from Galo.

“There is no chance of us giving anything away. I will not pay a fine and I will not give up a percentage of these players. If Diego terminates there and agrees to reduce his salary, we will talk. Corinthians is not negotiating with Atlético’s board. a situation that they have to resolve there. Other than that, there is no business”.

Diego Costa has a contract with the current Brazilian champion until the end of 2022, with a guarantee of receiving around R$ 20 million over the next 12 months.

Between Galo and Diego there was a “gentlemen’s agreement” for release, without the need to pay a fine, if the athlete decided to go out in the January window. But the conversations changed from the moment the Atleticans learned that the center forward could be headed for Corinthians.

Diego Costa was one of the forwards offered to Timão in the midst of this public search by Alvinegro São Paulo for a new 9 shirt.

In this way, while Diego and Galo try to make things right, Corinthians will remain focused on the conversations with Cavani and Suárez, without ruling out a new option. The board remains attentive to the market to identify a new target.

