EA Killed Harry Potter MMO Because He Didn’t Believe in Ownership • Eurogamer.pt

In the early 2000s, EA canceled a Harry Potter MMO because it didn’t trust the longevity of this priority.

The curiosity was revealed by Kim Salzer, who worked as a product manager at Electronic Arts between 2000 and 2003, during an interview in which he was asked about games that have not seen the light of day.

Salzer says he was heavily involved in this project and says it would be an MMO with offline and online components, a game they did a lot of research and prepared for.

However, despite this dedication and investigation, EA decided to “kill” the project because they didn’t believe in the longevity of the Harry Potter property. He believed it would last a year or two and lose its appeal, not justifying an MMO.

Currently, Warner Bros owns the property rights and we are still waiting for a new game, Hogwarts Legacy, which will arrive in 2022.