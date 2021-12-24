Ecclestone bets Hamilton “will not return” to Formula 1

Ecclestone bets Hamilton will leave F1 after losing in the 2021 season (Photo: AFP)

12 days after the dramatic end of the season with the Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton remains silent. Habitué on social media, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion hasn’t made a single post since the Sunday he decreed Max Verstappen winning the title after the controversial race in Yas Marina. In the world of Formula 1, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Stefano Domenicali and Verstappen himself believe that Hamilton will continue into 2022. However, Bernie Ecclestone went in the opposite direction, betting that the biggest winner in the category’s history will leave the tracks after the setback this December.

In an interview with veteran journalist Roger Benoit, from the Swiss newspaper Blick, the former Formula 1 boss, who in recent years became critical of Hamilton, even mocked the seven-time champion’s anti-racist fight and revealed wide support for Verstappen. to the topic of the moment and said that Lewis “is not going back” to Formula 1.

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton will leave F1 (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/Grand Prix)

When asked if he had talked to Hamilton in recent days, Bernie replied. “No, but a few days ago I spoke to your father. I immediately felt that he would not answer a question about his son’s future. So, we are just talking about business.”

“I don’t know, but I don’t think he’s coming back. Your disappointment is very great. You can somehow understand this. Now would be the time to fulfill his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur, with seven world titles like Michael Schumacher,” said the 91-year-old Brit.

Speaking about the controversial outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, Ecclestone said that FIA (International Automobile Federation) F1 race director Michael Masi should have taken a different decision in the final laps of the race.

“A lot of things went wrong in the final laps. Race director Masi could have avoided some problems if he had stopped the race immediately with a red flag after Latifi crashed. So, there would be a superfinal between Max and Lewis in the last three laps”, he opined. “A lot has gone wrong. We can’t change that anymore,” lamented Ecclestone.

Bernie understands that, given the changes in Formula 1 for next year, the best path for Hamilton would be to retire from Formula 1.

“Lewis would only have to lose in 2022. Who knows how new cars will reposition themselves on the grid? With George Russell, he would have an ambitious teammate, of whom I am not as convinced as many experts, by the way. And so, let us not forget Verstappen. With him, Hamilton finally found an equal opponent after many years,” he commented.

Finally, Ecclestone said that the fight against Hamilton throughout the season further valued the conquest of the new world champion, praised in verse and prose by the former Formula 1 boss. “In Hamilton, Max had a rival that everyone valued highly. Success counts double. And I say: Max is currently the best racing driver in the world”, he concluded.

The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

