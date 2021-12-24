Ecuador declares vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for the entire population | World

Ecuador, the seventh country in Latin America with more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, has declared mandatory vaccination against Covid-19, due to the presence of the omicron variant, reported on Thursday (23) the Ministry of Health.

Anticovid immunization will not be mandatory, however, for people who have any medical contraindication, which must present proof, explained the authorities.

The Ministry of Health argued that the decision is based on the Constitution, which establishes that health is a right that must be guaranteed by the State.

The Organic Health Law indicates that the Executive has the power to “declare the obligation of immunizations against certain diseases, under the terms and conditions that the national and local epidemiological reality requires”, said the folder.

About 69% of Ecuador’s 17.7 million inhabitants have received the complete two-dose vaccination course. In addition, 900,000 people also received the booster dose.