Eike Batista wins million dollar debt forgiveness in court

Businessman Eike Batista won in court the right to stop paying approximately R$47 million in taxes he owed to the government of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Unanimously, the judges of the 5th Civil Chamber of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) understood that the State Department of Finance of Rio missed the deadline for collecting the debt. The decision was revealed by the newspaper “Valor Econômico” and confirmed by the UOL.

Eike failed to pay the millionaire value of the ITD (Transmission Tax and Donation Tax) when he left Luma de Oliveira, in 2004. According to the judges, the state of Rio had five years to collect the tax debt. However, it took more than eight years, only charging in December 2012.

“It should be noted that the fact that the taxpayer has not filed the declaration of excess share with the State Tax Authorities does not remove the Tax Authorities’ duty to carry out the assessment of the tax within the statutory period, as provided for in article 173, I, of the CTN, considering that at the time of approval of the sharing it was already possible to identify the material, personal and quantitative aspect of the incidence hypothesis, allowing the tax assessment to be carried out”, says the judgment.

At the time, Eike came out of the separation with a larger share of the goods being shared than required by law. Therefore, it should have paid the excess equity tax — the excess of share mentioned in the court decision.

Eike was the richest person in Brazil at the time

During the period in which the collection should have been carried out, Eike reached the rank of richest person in Brazil and the eighth richest person in the world, according to the ranking of “Forbes” magazine. In 2011, he had a fortune of US$31 billion.

Eike’s climb was due to the IPO of a number of Group X companies, in sectors such as oil exploration, energy and mining. At the time, he maintained an intimate relationship with the then governor Sérgio Cabral.

Later, Eike saw his empire melt in the face of problems in the deliveries promised by his companies. Along with Cabral, he was also convicted in a lawsuit by the Lava Jato do Rio operation, stemming from Operation Efficiency.

According to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Eike paid US$ 16.5 million in bribes to Cabral, in exchange for contracts with the state government. For the indictment, the businessman was sentenced by judge Marcelo Bretas, of the 7th Federal Court of Rio, to 30 years in prison. Today Eike is on the loose.

In addition to not receiving the amounts owed by Eike Batista, the state of Rio was ordered to pay the rate of 2% of the amount intended in the process to pay legal fees.