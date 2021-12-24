Electric 500 is so much fun you forget it’s a minimalist car – 12/24/2021

I walked again and you know what? Second impressions connect you to the new gift. The 500e works as a bridge between the desire to have fun and having a vehicle in the garage. Car that doesn’t pollute, is compact and powered by unique and modern style. The driver on board is cool. Cool.

As soon as I got in and fastened my seat belt I went back in time. Before directing, I looked for memories of Turin, Fiat headquarters, in Italy, and part of this 500e, which connects to history and allows for this with elements that resemble the first ones from 1957.

You can believe it: the new one arrived in Brazil with a 100% electric motorization to give a change in the segment that still pedals in electrification. The electric gang still prefers much more expensive SUVs and sports cars.

The imported is offered in a single version that currently costs R$ 248,000. It has risen almost R$ 20 thousand since its launch. The Cooper S, its main opponent, costs between R$15,000 and R$20,000 more.

The third generation, powered by clean energy, was developed on the Mini EV platform and became bigger, more connected and with new equipment for the segment. The model also received design updates, with a new styling. But the best thing about him is driving, accelerating and enjoying the 21 kilos of torque. Little bit? No. I thought it was enough for the urban proposal.

The electric 500 arrives in the Icon version (it owed the three-door La Prima here). On the market, ten dealerships in nine cities will sell the car: Porto Alegre (RS), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis (SC), Campinas (SP), São Paulo (SP) with two stores, Rio de Janeiro (RJ) , Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF) and Recife (PE).

In design, the compact received a new logo, which appears in the center of the front emblem for the first time. The current logo on the back continues, albeit transformed into the electrical configuration with a light blue border and color that turns the zero at the end into the letter “e”. Charming.

The characteristic optics with headlamps and round miles are now in Full LED, highlighted by the DRL on the hood, headlamps with Infinite Mirror effect and direction lights on the bumper.

The new 500 has grown its dimensions by 61mm in length, 22mm between axles, 57mm in width and 29mm in height. Wheels are 16-inch alloy and dark finish.

The cabin has been redesigned and is a grace to cater to any audience or better, gender, and has an infotainment system with a touchscreen 10.25? in wide format, combined with a 7? TFT digital cluster. The center console offers 5.7 liter storage, a cup holder at the back and a retractable add-on at the front. Space remains.

Driving mode and range

The compact has three driving modes: Normal, Range and Sherpa, which can be selected from the center console, to match your driving style.

According to the automaker, the 500 electric has an average autonomy of 320 kilometers, reaching 460 km you practically disconnecting everything from the vehicle. Compared to a combustion engine, this autonomy would be equivalent to an average consumption of over 62 km/l of fuel. Explains the technical sheet.

The electric motor delivers 87 kW, which equates to 118 horsepower at 4,200 rpm and the torque reaches an astonishing 220 Nm. This makes the electric Fiat 500 need 9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, and with a restart from 60km/h to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

