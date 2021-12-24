Eliminated with controversial speech, Nayara criticizes Leifert

The bullshit involving Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva only increases. After the actor published a letter to the presenter, highlighting the difficulties he faced to establish himself in his career as a black and LGBT person, many recalled how Tiago has already taken a controversial stance when dealing with racial issues in the past.

At BBB 18, journalist Nayara de Deus was eliminated from the reality show with a very controversial speech by the presenter. Chatting with Splash, Is it over there criticized Leifert’s attitude in the fight with Ícaro, but was not surprised by the journalist’s attitude.

We can’t wait too long, even though he learned from Babu. He was already born with his life earned. He didn’t have any problems that any normal person in a third world country would have. It’s just white doing “whiteness”.

Nayara from “BBB 18”

The speech

In eliminating Nayara from “BBB 18”, Leifert was criticized on social media for his speech, seen as an attempt to belittle the struggle for representation. The ex-sister left the game with 92% of the votes, one of the highest rejection rates of that edition.

This house, specifically, is with another ‘noia’. You are no longer yourself. Now you represent something. ‘Ah, I represent the X community’. ‘So and so represents the Y community’. ‘I represent whatever’. Let me speak for real. Nobody out here has given you a power of attorney to represent anyone there. Without this representation, it doesn’t lead to anything.

said James in Nayara’s elimination speech

Representativeness

In recent years, the “BBB” has been marked by the presence of participants who carry racial guidelines and raise the banner of representation: Babu, Thelma, Lumena and, of course, Nayara. The journalist is happy to see herself as part of a movement for change in the program.

“I am very grateful for having started the era of representation at the BBB. This is an important factor. Afterwards, they began to understand how to get an audience behind this debate. But I am proud to have been part of the beginning of bringing people who have this awareness to the BBB. class”, Nayara points out.

Since the fight with Ícaro broke out, other ex-participants of the “BBB” also criticized Tiago’s posture when criticizing the actor. “BBB 20” winner Thelma lamented that Leifert had stopped following her on Instagram, and Babu Santana pointed out that the two sides went too far in the discussion.