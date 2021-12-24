Elon Musk says what will be the professions of the future

Being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, not afraid to express their opinions to the world, says in an interview, what are the professions of the future. Early in December, Elon Musk warned of the high rate of drop in the birth rate and thus threatening human life.

Musk hinted that there may be few people around the world, thus facilitating the growth of artificial technology.

professions of the future

Musk also says in an interview at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence that the growth and evolution of artificial intelligence will make some work useless. The billionaire still claims, faced with a question at the conference, that there is no reason to worry about it, as it has historically proven that market developments can create new possibilities.

In addition, with the arrival of new machines and technological intelligences, a significant number of jobs end up disappearing, but this gives opportunity for evolution in other areas. Well, Elon Musk says that areas like machine programming and/or developing artificial intelligence software they won’t have a big impact.

So areas of work focused on this medium will have major focuses in the future.

Possible jobs that will no longer exist

Then, due to technological growth, some areas in the world of work gradually lost their places.

With that, check what they are in the list below:

Telemarketing operator;

Realtor;

Banking box;

Encyclopedia seller;

Typists;

Film projectionist;

Video club seller;

Pole lighter.

Elon Musk also gives a tip for young people who want to rise in the future, who make investments in the area of engineering, as it will possibly be the focus of the future.

Finally, Musk ends his comment by pointing to the production and distribution of technological companies, which will seek more human interaction among so many machines.

“If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good focus for your future,” says billionaire Elon Musk