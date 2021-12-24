Emily in Paris: how much do the character’s looks cost?

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Emily in Paris: how much do the character’s looks cost? 1 Views

The romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” debuted its 2nd season on Netflix this week. In addition to the love and professional conflicts of the American in Paris, what draws a lot of attention in the series are the costumes of Emily (Lily Collins). But, after all, how much do the character’s looks cost? POPline he answers you and says: they are expensive.

Emily in Paris: how much do the character's looks cost?
(Photo: Netflix)

Elle magazine showed that the look in the photo above is not cheap. The pink tweed skirt is a piece by Balmain and comes out by $1,795. The red blouse is by Boohoo and costs US$ 12.80. But the most expensive piece of the look is Emily’s bag: it’s a Mark Cross by $2,990.

Read more:

Emily in Paris: how much do the character's looks cost?
(Photo: Netflix)

If you disregard the $2,095 Dolce & Gabanna bag from the photo above, this look is a little cheaper. The River Island blouse is $60, the yellow blazer $395, and the MIssguided boot is $43. Emily has money, yes. The agency pays well.

Emily in Paris: how much do the character's looks cost?
(Photo: Netflix)

The minidress Emily wears in this scene is a $266 Self-Portrait. And she also wears a matching-colored handbag by Mansur Gavriel, which costs $247.

US$ 2,500 dress (or R$ 14.2 thousand!)

Emily in Paris: how much do the character's looks cost?
(Photo: Netflix)

Dressing like Emily is not accessible to most of the public. This character’s minidress is a $2,545 Dolce & Gabbana. The hat is an $18.40 Skinnydip and the bag is $1,750 Christian Louboutin.

Emily in Paris: how much do the character's looks cost?
(Photo: Netflix)

In this scene, Look wears a $41 Everlane blouse, a Valentino skirt by US$ 1,050 and a Barrie blazer from $2,550.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Janine makes a comeback, steps on Barbara and receives award · TV News

After much suffering and humiliation, Janine (Indira Nascimento) will be able to make a comeback …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved