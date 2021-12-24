Emily in Paris: how much do the character’s looks cost?

The romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” debuted its 2nd season on Netflix this week. In addition to the love and professional conflicts of the American in Paris, what draws a lot of attention in the series are the costumes of Emily (Lily Collins). But, after all, how much do the character’s looks cost? POPline he answers you and says: they are expensive.

Elle magazine showed that the look in the photo above is not cheap. The pink tweed skirt is a piece by Balmain and comes out by $1,795. The red blouse is by Boohoo and costs US$ 12.80. But the most expensive piece of the look is Emily’s bag: it’s a Mark Cross by $2,990.

If you disregard the $2,095 Dolce & Gabanna bag from the photo above, this look is a little cheaper. The River Island blouse is $60, the yellow blazer $395, and the MIssguided boot is $43. Emily has money, yes. The agency pays well.

The minidress Emily wears in this scene is a $266 Self-Portrait. And she also wears a matching-colored handbag by Mansur Gavriel, which costs $247.

US$ 2,500 dress (or R$ 14.2 thousand!)

Dressing like Emily is not accessible to most of the public. This character’s minidress is a $2,545 Dolce & Gabbana. The hat is an $18.40 Skinnydip and the bag is $1,750 Christian Louboutin.

In this scene, Look wears a $41 Everlane blouse, a Valentino skirt by US$ 1,050 and a Barrie blazer from $2,550.