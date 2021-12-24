Emily in Paris – Review: Season 2 gives herself to emptiness once and for all

When she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe at last awards season, Emily in Paris drew attention for having achieved such feat even being a series alien to absolutely everything that the world is going through at the moment. Admittedly bathed in the clichés of a classic romantic comedy, the series had neither characters nor narratives current in modern television; and invoked the 90s vibe in the way he developed his own plot. No talking about socio-political problems, no navigating with the protagonist through cultural issues or deepening her with existential dramas… The role of Emily in Paris it was obvious: entertain on the surface.

Coming from a showrunner like Darren Star, that wasn’t exactly a surprise. Darren became famous for being the creator of barred at the ball and Melrose Place, two series that were the most accurate translation of the dramaturgical strategies of their times. All starred by rich white young people, who had too many privileges and ended up getting bored with it. Later, the showrunner created sex and the city, based on the book by Candance Bushnell. But, he soon left the production, which was in charge of Michael Patrick King, the screenwriter who ended up giving the production the identity it has until today.

Clearly, there is nothing wrong with creating a story full of lightness and dramatic unpretentiousness. But, art is also a direct reflection of the moment, making the public react to it in the same measure. There are shows on the air that were created to be a comfort, to do us good after watching an episode. Productions like ted lasso, however, manage to evolve within the proposal of coziness, establish concrete emotional goals for their characters, making the path traced by the scripts make sense in general. There, then, lies the problem: Emily – who is in Paris – just goes around in circles.

Emily anywhere

If in her first season Emily (Lily Collins) managed to convince us minimally of her cultural misfit in Parisian lands, this time it’s as if it doesn’t matter where she is. Everything that didn’t have to do with the love triangle between her, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) was emptied of character and she is now limited to living her episodes in an eternal (and boring) preoccupation with getting rid of a situation that at no time sounds even the least threatening. Professional Emily, American Emily on foreign soil… everything is in the background, because the important thing is that she suffers for having been terrible and betraying a friend’s trust.

The truth is that this drama appears on screen as if it were cuddly, completely ignoring any development that could save them from the background. Two women are upset over a man who is unharmed and is still treated like royalty. And for an inexplicable number of episodes it all comes down to this triangle. When it feels like we’re going to breathe, there he is back in the final episode, as if the only possible story for Emily to live through is this third pillow. And it was a heavy investment, because Sylvie (Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu), for example, had to accept underspending for more than half of the season.

The most interesting thing is that this plastering affected all the nuclei. Mindy (Ashley Park) had as many appearances as in the first year, but her only conflict of the season was only possible because the background of being humiliated in China was reprized. Thus, Mindy ended up in the same place as last year along with Emily and her love triangle, which had the audacity to be used to create the final hook, as if there was really any concern on the part of the audience about the direction Darren decided to take for the protagonist. When Emily cries because she wanted to win Gabriel back, it’s almost impossible to care about her, with her perfect looks, her goofy smile, her crush on her friend’s boyfriend… that the character has nothing to say.

the entry of Kate Walsh in the end it brightened things up a bit, but as we begin to embark on the story, here comes Emily’s bogus romance again preparing another supposedly impactful ending. Kate is in front of a good exposition of the power dynamics in the professional sphere of the events. But, even though the big surprise doesn’t have to do with this story, it is the one that most takes the viewer out of this pseudo-adult pink world that she drags throughout the season. It’s irritating to see a potential de-potentiated just because those involved weren’t tapped. nothing actually happens in Emily in Paris and the proof of this is that it ends the year as it started: reduced to a triangle.

The episodes are slowed down, the humor is malnourished and if there was the charm of a passionate look towards a new personal undertaking in the first year, now all that remains is the insipid and empty life of everyone involved, without exception. Emily in Paris she returned to celebrate a regrettable, inadmissible mediocrity that tires us and makes us want to deport her from our TV.