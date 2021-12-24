European countries expand restrictions and accelerate vaccination to contain omicron – Época Negócios

+



The UK is the country most affected by the omicron variant (Photo: SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Three more European countries announced on Thursday, 23, restrictive measures against the advance of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the continent. While Italy and Spain have again demanded the wearing of masks in public, Greece has banned events until Jan. 3rd. In parallel, the main countries of the continent accelerate the vaccination of children and the application of booster doses to try to contain the spread of the variant. The new strain even caused the first death in Germany. In the United Kingdom, the country most affected by the variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hesitates to announce closure measures before Christmas. Spain, with one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, registered 50,000 cases of covid-19 on Wednesday. The advance of Ômicron made the Spanish authorities to demand the use of masks again. In Catalonia, the curfew was reinstated by the Justice.

Italy, another country with a high rate of immunization, in addition to requiring masks again, reduced the validity of the vaccine passport from nine to six months and, like Greece, also banned public events. According to Italian health authorities, 28% of cases in the country already correspond to the new strain. Recent studies indicate that omicron can bypass the immunity offered by previous infections and vaccines, despite offering a lower risk of hospitalization. The variant appears to be more contagious than previous strains of coronavirus, which can put dangerous stress on the health care system.

Germany confirmed on Thursday the first death caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was detected in 25% more cases than the day before. The victim is a patient aged 60 to 79 years old. Of the covid-19 cases detected in the country as of December 22, 3,198 were attributed to Ômicron, with 48 requiring hospitalization. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces more than 100,000 cases of covid a day in the country, with the health system at risk due to the large volume of infected people. Pressured by a faction of his own Conservative Party not to take more stringent measures, he must wait until Christmas to decide on more restrictive measures.

In addition to the restrictions, European authorities are also working with the expansion of vaccination to contain Ômicron, both with the application of booster doses and with the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years. Vaccination of children under 12 years of age began in France, Germany, Greece and Italy. In some countries, such as France and Italy, infections in children and young people aged 20 to 30 years reach twice the general population.