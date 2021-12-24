Even after controversy with Ícaro Silva, Globo keeps tribute to Tiago Leifert in the final of ‘The Voice Brasil’ | celebrities



Rio – Tiago Leifert, 41 years old, received a great tribute in the final of “The Voice Brasil” this Friday (23rd). The presenter, who was involved in a big mess with Ícaro Silva, after the actor called “BBB” “mediocre entertainment”, was remembered by the channel where he was for 16 years.

In the program, the production showed videos showing Tiago’s professional trajectory. On social media, he appeared extremely surprised and emotional. “I can’t speak. Thank you guys. They took me completely by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it. I was watching the final. I’m even against honor. If I were there, I wouldn’t let it happen. I was really touched. I’ll miss you a lot. you,” he said.

Ícaro Silva, who was being asked to participate in the edition of “BBB 22”, made acid comments about the reality, calling it “mediocre entertainment”. Soon, the internet was buzzing and the statement garnered much criticism.

“Respect my story, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil”, wrote the actor.

Tiago Leifert, who presented the format for 4 editions, decided to refute the actor’s speech. In the publication, he says that his “quiet was interrupted” and that he claimed that the reality show paid Icaro’s salary.

Joseph’s interpreter in “Secret Truths 2”, made a rejoinder, where he affirmed his respect for those who attended reality shows and also demanded Leifert’s position in cases of machismo, religious intolerance and racism that occurred in the program.