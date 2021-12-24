Expected inflation retreat in 2022 – Economy

The negative economic surprise of 2021 was this inflation who jumped in 12 months of 4.5%, in December 2020, for something above 10%.

But it is an impact that tends to fall by half over 2022. The lowest evolution of the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) Of this month, going from 1.17% in November to 0.78% in December, already seems to indicate that. The latest projections from the Focus Bulletin, from Central Bank (BC), to the official index of inflation of 2022 was 5.03%, still outside the regulator’s target ceiling.

In its fundamentals, the 2021 price hike was not like the one that prostrated the country in the 70s and 80s. It was not an inflation of demand, in the sense that it was not produced by an increase in demand for goods and services above capacity of the economy’s supply. Prices started to rise, pushed by rising costs, which not only hit Brazil, but attacked all rich countries.

This cost inflation came about because the pandemic disrupted global flows of goods and services. cargo ships were stopped at ports due to social isolation measures. Thereby, the practice was broken just in time, which is the organization of the productive sector that for decades has operated with minimal inventories to receive parts, components and services only on the assembly line. When production resumed, everything was missing. Stocks, including oil, had to be replenished. Like fire and wind uphill, prices soared.

The hypothesis that this inflation should be quickly reversed in Brazil, based on the normalization of production and distribution flows, did not take into account that the primary price storage was enough for old indexation mechanisms (automatic correction of prices and wages based on in past inflation), who were asleep, went back to action. Stronger inflation set in motion the general race to restore purchasing power (distributive conflict).

In principle, cost inflation is not fought with a rise in interest rates, which is nothing more than a reduction of currency in the economy so that less credit and less means of payment can contain demand.

Until March, the Central Bank did not understand that it should increase the basic interest (Selic). It was a fatal omission because the indexing mechanisms spread. The central bank ran after the loss, but not enough to re-anchor the expectations of price makers.

Basic interest rates, which can reach 11.75% per year, should slow down economic activity, in a delicate year because of the elections.

But double-digit inflation seems like the days numbered. prices of commodities are relatively stable or falling sharply, as is the case with oil. The biggest factor of uncertainty about production and prices is the impact of Ômicron variant.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY