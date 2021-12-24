Faustão causes queue of advertisers on Band and hits commercial goal before premiere · TV News

Main name of the Band’s programming for 2022, the presenter Fausto Silva fulfilled his first mission even before the arrival of the new year. Faustão na Band, which starts on January 17th, is already a commercial success. There is a line of people interested in advertising in the breaks of the daily attraction. And special actions were closed and planned.

The first of them will be at the turn of the year, in the first appearance of Fausto Silva in Band. The special, which will be shown by all the companies in the group, will be sponsored by a brand. In the play, already recorded, Faustão will welcome the new cycle and will make his first appearance on TV since Globo’s departure, in early June of this year.

The daily program also has closed sponsors, as found by the TV news. Delivery of the ads starts in January, when Faustão may start appearing in the Band due to contractual reasons. At the premiere, there will also be the presentation of testimonials made by the presenter and his team, which will include journalist Anne Lottermann, formerly of Jornal Nacional.

The breaks are already played. Since November, companies have asked how they can show commercials in Faustão’s “complaints”. If demand is any indication, Faustão and his show should debut with most of their spaces sold.

The Band bets on a daily Faustão for two reasons. The first is to leverage the audience from its prime time and try to annoy SBT, which is currently experiencing a bad phase. The second is precisely to make money, taking advantage of the prestige that Fausto Silva has in the market.

Because of the arrival of the presenter, the Band managed, after 18 years, to give up the money of pastor RR Soares, who paid high money to have an hour on the main track on TV since 2003.

Fausto Silva will have the mission to cover this gap in revenue — and for now, it is already possible to say that he managed to fulfill the task. Faustão na Band will air from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.