Federal Revenue auditors approve strike from Monday – News

Internal Revenue auditors approved strike from next Monday (27). Adhesion to the movement was supported by 97% of the 4,287 voters — record participation in union assembly since 2016, informs Sindifisco Nacional (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue).

The exception will be at the borders, where there will be “standard operation”, that is, at a reduced pace, “except for medicines and medical and hospital supplies, live loads, perishables, as well as those defined as priorities by current legislation, as well as traffic of travelers in international transit, until the government publishes the decree regulating the efficiency bonus”.

The civil servants approved “zero goal for all sectors and activities of the Internal Revenue Service and Carf, with the exception of decay and legal demands”. According to Kleber Cabral, president of Sindifisco Nacional, “it is a stoppage, and in all activities. In the customs area, this is not a stoppage, it is a standard operation, that is, it is an increase in rigor, which ends up taking longer, directed at importing and exporting cargo. There will be no impact on the traveler’s or passenger’s life. Zero impact. Be calm, travel calm”.

“Tomorrow is Christmas, then there are Saturdays and Sundays. So it effectively starts on Monday”, warns the union leader.

Delivery of positions

The civil servants also approved “the ostensible delivery of all positions in commission and management functions at all hierarchical levels in the Internal Revenue Service”. According to them, the positions will not be occupied “until the government publishes the decree regulating the efficiency bonus”. At least 625 occupants of positions in committee and functions of trust in the body, including 44 councilors of CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), presented collective resignation this Thursday (23).

With the requests for dismissal, the servers leave their posts, but remain in the career, as they are hired through public examinations.

Among the points approved at the union assembly are also “the suspension of all national and regional projects of the Operational Plan, as well as that all Project Managers request their prompt dismissal”, and “the non-completion of activity reports (RHAF, FRA , RIT)”.

Protest against the 2022 Budget

The act also takes place in protest against cuts in the agency’s budget by the government — while this took place at Carf, the Federal Police, for example, had R$ 1.7 billion allocated to readjustments. The National Sindifisco (Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue) informed that the number of members leaving office could still increase.

Carf is responsible for judging, in second instance, cases related to tax and customs situations. Waivers may paralyze the judgment of appeals that are on the entity’s agenda.

“This decision aims to support the various actions of the same nature that are taking place in all tax regions within the scope of the Federal Revenue of Brazil, and aims to increase the number of tax auditors and tax analysts who, aware of their responsibilities and the complexity of their attributions , as well as the growing positive results resulting from the dedication and quality of the work carried out, are increasingly perplexed by the negligence of the federal government”, state the servers in a letter of collective resignation to the president of CARF, Adriana Gomes Rêgo.

“Such negligence even extends to remuneration issues, as evidenced by the delay in regulating the efficiency bonus, a five-year pendency, which reveals institutional discredit incompatible with the importance of the Federal Revenue of Brazil”, they say in the text.

“We understand that the current situation proves to be incompatible with the exercise of our functions, for which reason we request the waiver of the mandate we are currently performing and the request for the waiver of the specialist function”, completes the letter from the servers.

Ministry of Economy

The Ministry of Economy said it will not comment on the strike.