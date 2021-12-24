Fighter who did not believe in Covid-19 dies from complications of the disease

Last week, Fred Sinistra, world kickboxing champion, passed away from Covid-19 complications. The 40-year-old athlete denied the existence of the disease, refused to take the vaccine, left the hospital where he was hospitalized on his own and died at home a few days later.

Osma Yigin, Sinistra’s trainer, revealed, in an interview on the Belgian website “Sudinfo”, that his pupil refused to even mention the name of the disease and referred to Covid-19 as “a small virus”. The fighter was also firmly against the restrictive measures imposed by the Belgian government.

The trainer also revealed that he had to threaten not to train the fighter anymore so that he would finally seek medical attention at a hospital.

Fred Sinistra was hospitalized between November 24th and December 13th, but decided to be discharged on his own.

“Thank you all for the support. I’m at home recovering as I should. I’ll come back a thousand times stronger,” Sinistra wrote on his official Facebook page as he left the hospital.

Three days later, on December 16, the kickboxer’s death was confirmed.