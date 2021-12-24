Final of ‘The Voice Brasil’ will have unpublished shows by technicians and videos about the ten seasons | 2021

To celebrate the moment, Brown, Claudia, IZA, Lulu and Teló also perform, guaranteeing another five unprecedented musical numbers on the program. The attraction still reserves space to revisit important moments of its ten seasons through special commemorative videos.

The representative of Time Claudia, Bruno Fernandez, called everyone’s attention for his remarkable voice and the story of overcoming difficulties in music: before joining the program, during the pandemic, he managed to make a living by singing on public transport in Rio de Janeiro. To honor the trajectory he traveled up to this stage of ‘The Voice’, Bruno intends to show his essence in the big decision.

Also committed to delivering his best in this latest performance, Giuliano Eriston, from Time Teló, fondly remembers the ups and downs of the competition. After being eliminated from Team Lulu, he had a second chance when he was rescued for the game by fifth coach Michel Teló.

Gustavo Boná, from Team Lulu, received many praises for the confidence he showed in his presentations. He reveals the secret and says that he will also apply it this Thursday: “I try to make the moment of presentation as light as possible. At the time, I’m just thinking about getting the message out to the public about the music and my way of seeing it, as well as having fun”.

Gustavo Matias, finalist for Time Brown, maintains a bold strategy in the competition since his blind audition: choosing lyrical songs to sing on stage at ‘The Voice Brasil’. He has his repertoire as a great asset and will use it in the final.

From Team IZA, Hugo Rafael brings in his luggage his vast musical career experience, which has already been highlighted by technicians as a point in his favor on stage. He plans to use the emotion of the songs that marked the season to repay the affection he’s been receiving from the public throughout the season.

The Voice Brasil has artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo, apresentation of James Leifert and André Marques, with Jeniffer Birth backstage. The reality show airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, on TV Globo, and the episodes are re-run on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively, on ‘Multishow’, from 8:30 pm.