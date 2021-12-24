Finale of ‘The Voice Brasil’ season 10 is marked by exciting tributes and Time Teló hex | 2021

Missed any detail?? So come check out the best moments of the night!

2 of 2 ‘The Voice Brasil’: Claudia Leitte and IZA in the Grand Final of Season 10 — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow ‘The Voice Brasil’: Claudia Leitte and IZA in the Grand Final of Season 10 — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

My technicians perfected their look for The Voice Brasil’s gala night and simply STRESSED their looks for the grand final. There was Claudia Leitte, all modern, putting together a dress and tie, and IZA with a long dress full of sparkles ✨

See the looks of all the technicians and more details here! 👇👇👇

Marília Mendonça, present! 💖

Michel Teló sings ‘Flor eo Beija-Flor’

Michel Teló prepared a more than special show for the Grand Final and moved everyone with a tribute to Marília Mendonça, our eternal Queen of Suffering, who died in November in a plane crash.

The technician made a beautiful interpretation of “Flor e o Beija-Flor”, a song composed by her and recorded in partnership with the duo Henrique & Juliano, and surprised everyone in a symbolic duet with the artist, by keeping Marília’s voice in an excerpt from the song. ❤

The audience also couldn’t hold back their tears at this moment 😭😭 Come see the reaction on social media and what Teló said about the tribute! 👇

Aunt marked in our history 🤩

‘The Voice Brasil’ family honors Tiago Leifert

In the program celebrating The Voice Brasil’s 10th anniversary, the one who led our musical dispute for so many years could not be missing a memory, always vibrating and moving along with the participants, right? It also had a deserved tribute to presenter Tiago Leifert, who had to say goodbye early this season for personal reasons.

A special video recalled important moments of Titi in front of the reality show and also brought testimonies from the technicians who were part of the program’s history. The presenter was VERY moved 🤧 Come see! 👇👇

Find out who won the tenth edition of ‘The Voice Brasil’

Michel Teló starred in an unprecedented dynamic in The Voices around the world this season, taking the place of fifth coach and building his team only with the eliminated voices of other teams.

And isn’t your strategy successful? Greatest champion in the program’s history, he added another title to his account with the victory of Giuliano Eriston and is now six-time champion! 👏👏👏

Remember all the times that Teló was champion 👇👇

Come see everything that went down in the grand final! 👇👇