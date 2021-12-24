Find Out About the 6 Most Anticipated Cell Phones of 2022 | Cell

The year 2022 hasn’t even started yet, but rumors about upcoming cellphone releases are in full swing. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi are some of the companies expected to announce new developments in the coming months. Because of this, the TechAll gathered this list with the main information (all unofficial, of course) about the most awaited releases that will move the technology market.

It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12 may appear even before the turn of the year, as the Chinese manufacturer has scheduled an event for the 28th. The rest of the cell phones listed here should be announced in the first half.

The iPhone SE 2020 became known as Apple’s low-cost device. Despite the still inflated value in Brazil, it continues to be successful. In 2022 the next generation of the entry device from the giant from Cupertino is expected, which should bring 5G internet support as one of the novelties.

It is also expected that the model will bring A15 Bionic processor, the same present in the iPhone 13. Despite this, the design should be the same as seen in the 2020 version — with the classic 4.7-inch screen, home button and protruding edges.

Apple may also equip the model with the company’s facial unlock system, Face ID. Despite the rumors, there is still no official information about the model, nor exact forecast for the announcement of the new device. The guesses mention that Apple should follow the same pattern of the last releases of the SE line, which were made between March and April.

To fight with the iPhone 13, of September, Samsung must start the year with the Galaxy S22 line. The new generation of premium smartphones has already had photos leaked on the internet last week. The images, if confirmed, point to a design very similar to the current generation of the conventional model and the Plus. The most powerful version, the Ultra, would redeem the design pattern of the famous Galaxy Note line.

Rumors suggest that the S22 Ultra would have a structure designed to hold the S Pen. In addition, the company’s flagship would stand out for bringing a frosted glass finish on the rear, while the brothers would come with glossy glass. The trio’s simplest model would bring the smallest screen, at around 6.06 inches, while the Plus model should deliver a possible 6.5 inches.

The S22 should come equipped with a 3800 mAh battery, triple camera with sensors up to 50 MP and support for 65W fast charging. Exynos and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors should mark the new wave of models from the South Korean brand.

So far, Samsung has not commented on any leak reported by the press. The iPhone rivals’ launches are expected to take place in February, as usual.

Xiaomi’s premium model is expected to be announced later this year. Despite being the direct successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Chinese giant’s model will abandon the “Mi” in the name, as announced by the company in August. The device will bring improvements and corrections compared to the previous model and there are already rumors about the specifications.

The Xiaomi 12’s main attraction will be its processing power. The current model, Mi 11, was the world’s first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. The company’s next device should bring the new generation of chips from the manufacturer, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new model should also debut, a feature that allows full battery charging in 20 minutes.

What is known about the Xiaomi 12 cameras is that the company must reduce the resolution of the sensors of the new device from 108 MP to 50 MP, which would bring a triple array of cameras (all with 50 MP). The manufacturer of the new photographic set is still unknown. Rumors point to Samsung or Motorola.

It is noteworthy that the drop in Megapixels does not result in loss of photo quality. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, for example, are equipped with a triple set of 12 MP lenses and still bring one of the best results in photography among cell phones available on the market. The reduction from 108 MP to 50 MP indicates that Xiaomi would be working on implementing other lenses, such as a periscope with a 5x optical zoom.

OnePlus became famous for offering smartphones with powerful specifications at prices lower than those charged by giants like Apple and Samsung. For this reason, expectations for the company’s new launch, which should take place in the first half of 2022, are high. Improvements to the camera pool and processing power are some of the new features expected in the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

If confirmed the rumors, the next generation should come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery should be another highlight, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to hit the market in the first half of 2022 with 128GB and 256GB versions.

Although the iPhone 13 was recently released, there is already speculation about the iPhone 14. The next generation is expected to bring design changes compared to the current model in the line. The biggest expectation so far is that Apple will drop the Mini version of the iPhone and instead add another 6.7-inch phone. In this way, we would have two 6.1-inch devices (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and two more 6.7-inch versions (iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max).

The 2022 Pro and Pro Max versions can bring 48 MP cameras, which would represent a significant leap from the iPhone 13, which has 12 MP. Another change should be in the appearance of the devices, as Apple works on an unnotched design for upcoming smartphones. The new line, as usual, should be announced in September.

Apparently, Samsung prepares news in the segment of premium intermediaries. The Galaxy S21 FE should come to the world in January ready to work on 5G internet networks. The model should have a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. In addition, the South Korean would equip the model with a triple set of cameras, with 32 MP, 12 MP and 8 MP sensors.