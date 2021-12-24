Find out how Corinthians intends to fund the arrival of the No. 9 at world level; trio the target

Corinthians continues in search of a 9 shirt at world level and has in Cavani (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid) and Diego Costa (Atlético-MG) as the main targets. But how does the club intend to pay the salaries of this center forward? The presenter Neto, at band, informed that it will be financed by a company.

The report of my helm advanced in the calculation and informs that the The answer is in the United Arab Emirates, more precisely in ARJ Holding, a company founded in 1964. Among its numerous subsidiaries around the world is the Taunsa Group, a Brazilian agribusiness that has just closed a partnership with the club and led to the arrival of Paulinho.

In addition to agribusiness with the Brazilian company Taunsa, ARJ Holding has subsidiaries in several areas, such as infrastructure, water management, trade, oil, gas, hotels, renewable energy systems, civil construction, real estate, mining, among others. The company’s social networks appoint 2.5 thousand employees.

And why the search for a center forward the size of Cavani, Luiz Suarez or Diego Costa? By visibility. The partnership’s objective is to make noise with the new hire, bringing media return to the holding and its subsidiaries, in the Corinthians case, the Taunsa Group.

A recent newspaper story Economic value, specializing in business and finance, says Taunsa will invest R$ 5.7 billion in expanding its storage capacity, with the intention of becoming one of the three largest soy exporters in Brazil by 2028 – ranking currently dominated by large groups such as Cargill, Bunge, ADM, Cofco, Louis Dreyfus Company and Amaggi, among others.

The publication also says that Taunsa plans to build 34 storage posts in Mato Grosso and São Paulo. Each unit will require at least 18 thousand hectares of productive land, and the company’s estimate is to invest in the development of producers with an average of around 1 thousand hectares.

“It’s what we call ‘agribusiness’. In other words, a win-win relationship, in which everyone grows together, generating jobs and income, contributing to improve people’s lives and the productivity of Brazilian agribusiness” said, in a statement, the Taunsa CEO, Cleidson Augusto Cruz.

