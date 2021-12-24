Find out how much it costs to advertise on Rico’s Instagram after The Farm

In an interview with the column LeoDias, the champion of A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades, revealed how much he is making with sponsored posts on his official Instagram account. The Alagoas, who started his life as a digital influencer with a fee of R$250, saw the numbers jump thanks to his exposure on the rural reality of RecordTV and is now negotiating contracts worth R$100,000.

“I remember the first VIP presence I made. I charged R$250 to go to a party and asked the contractor for 6 security guards to accompany me. I already thought I was famous, but no one wanted to talk or take a picture with me”, began Rico.

Asked about the new value of his publiposts, which are posts sponsored on Instagram, Carlinhos Maia’s friend tried to create a mystery, but ended up revealing: “I’m doing a lot of publicity. There are several brands looking for me, thank God. I’ve done publis for R$60 thousand, R$80 thousand and R$100 thousand. I’m afraid to see people calling me a snob, but I need to seize this moment.”

In this exclusive chat with the column, the influencer also opened his heart and told of the difficult times he went through with his father, who, according to him, was very aggressive. Full of tears in his eyes, Rico recounted episodes of tension he had experienced as a child.