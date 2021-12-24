Find out what Rico wants to do with the award he won in The Farm 13

The column LeoDias interviewed Rico Melquiades, the champion of the last edition of A Fazenda, and found out what he wants to do with the jackpot he won on the reality show. “I want to forget about this money [os R$1,5 milhão que ganhou em A Fazenda 13] there at the bank and work hard,” he said.

“Really, my dream is to help my family. I’m going to pay off my house and I want to set up a company so my family can work. I don’t want them to have to satisfy anyone. my mother has done a lot […] I always helped my family as I could, for example, sometimes someone would come to my house to help my mother with a cleaning and I would give R$200. Another time I needed help to do some work, I gave another amount. I care more about my family than about me,” explained Rico.

If it depends on the success that Alagoas has been doing on social networks, the chances of amassing a new fortune are great. If one day the digital influencer already signed an advertising contract for R$250, today Rico has signed partnerships for R$100 thousand. “I’m doing a lot of publicity. There are several brands looking for me, thank God. I’ve done publis for R$60 thousand, R$80 thousand and R$100 thousand. I’m afraid to see people calling me a snob, but I need to take advantage of this moment”, said the former pawn to the column.

See the full interview between Rico Melquiades and Leo Dias:

