Find out who is the newest confirmed in the BBB22 box

The LeoDias column tells you at first hand another one confirmed in the box of Big Brother Brazil 2022. She is a digital influencer and married to a person who has also participated in the program within this new format.

She is none other than Sammy Lee, wife of Pyong Lee, who has already participated in Big Brother 20. The influencer is one of the famous team that will be on the show, which starts on the 17th. Expectations are tall to see what or if she’s going to talk about when she broke up with her husband.

The digital influencer has gone through all stages of the process to enter the reality and even signed a contract with the broadcaster. In other words, now all that’s left is to wait until the start of the program.

In addition to Sammy, some names have already been confirmed in this column, such as Naiara Azevedo, Arthur Aguiar, Mari Saad and Ellen Roche. Besides them, much is speculated on the networks about the participation of Mc Loma, especially after she changed her look this week.

THE reality show with the most watched house in Brazil starts on January 17th and promises great emotions with a very varied cast of celebrities.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.