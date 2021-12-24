Fiocruz denounces the dangers of data blackout on Covid in Brazil | National Newspaper

Fiocruz released, this Thursday (23), a balance of the Covid pandemic in 2021, with criticism of the blackout of data on the disease in Brazil.

More than 600,000 dead; more than 22 million people are infected with the coronavirus. The bulletin of the Covid-19 Observatory Fiocruz took stock of this scenario. The researchers pointed to the main problems in the second year of the pandemic.

Inaccurate information, vulnerability of data systems and politicization of Covid’s countermeasures: this is how the year 2021 is coming to an end. Added to these challenges are the emergence of new variants, uncertainties in decision-making to fight Covid, in addition to denial and the attack on vaccines.

According to the Fiocruz bulletin, the most worrying thing is that 2022 begins with the same issues that marked the lack of guidelines for pandemic control, mainly the data blackout, which leaves science and health in the dark.

The coordinator of the Covid-19 Observatory at Fiocruz, Carlos Machado, says that the fragility of the federal government’s information infrastructure is unacceptable.

“We’ve been navigating in the dark for about two weeks, in a pandemic where information – about cases, hospitalizations, vaccination – is fundamental. Not having this data means driving a car completely in the dark, it means sailing without the necessary equipment to know where to go. And maybe it will result in wrong decisions at a time when we have greater circulation of people at the end-of-the-year parties and trips”, he says.

The infectious disease specialist Alexandre Barbosa says that these problems also affect professionals who work on the front lines: “Often, we see, on the part of the federal government, attitudes that are anti-vaccine or that promote medications that have no proven efficacy. And all of this causes a lot of noise with the population. In other words, the lack of transparency in publication, access to data, and the lack of assertiveness in the scientific discourse are the main obstacles for those on the front lines”.

The vaccination of children against Covid-19, considered essential for researchers, was also highlighted in the bulletin.

“Children represent approximately 30% of the population. It is a superimportant contingent, which has to be vaccinated. So, protecting everyone’s health also means protecting children’s health. It is not possible for senseless attacks, attacks on science, attacks on Anvisa, attacks on decisions that protect the health of the population to continue. We need confidence in health, in science, in the measures being adopted, because that is what has saved lives, and not the other way around”, says Carlos Machado.

