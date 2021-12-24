Firefighting at wholesaler in Florianópolis lasts 8 hours; there is risk of structure collapse

Smoke generated in the fire can be toxic, says the chemistry professor. Fire Department confirms that there are chances of collapse in the structure; see video from the interior of the wholesale

The work to fight the flames that took over Fort Atacadista, in Florianópolis, which began this Thursday morning (23), is already past 8 am and is still unfinished, considering all the work of the firefighters, which also includes the aftermath.

According to the Military Fire Department of Santa Catarina, while agents continue their attempt to cease the fire, the structure remains at risk of collapse. The place should only be cooled and, thus, allow the beginning of the fire analysis, from this Friday (24th).

Until the beginning of this Thursday night, only firefighters had access to the interior of the establishment. Civil Defense work to confirm the origin and circumstances of the fire can only take place after the work is completed. A video sent by the corporation shows the extent of the damage inside Fort Atacadista.

Video shows the interior of Fort Atacadista after a major fire – Video: Press Release/CBMSC/ND

The last bulletin was issued at 19:20, where the Fire Department reports that about 50 officers were involved in the work, since 10:40. There were 10 vehicles used so that control of the flames was possible. Teams from Florianópolis (Estreito, GBS, Trindade, Rio Tavares) attended this event, with support from São José, Palhoça, in addition to reinforcement from Itapema and Itajaí. “The fire was controlled and we entered the aftermath phase, that is, the work has not ended, firefighters continue to work at night, including the exchange of committed teams. There were 10 vehicles used so that control of the flames was possible”, says the note.

This Friday, the expertise will begin, with the collection of information for investigation and creation of the report, which will be delivered within 30 days.

Smoke can be toxic, says chemistry teacher

The Fire Department did not provide further details on the risks that the large amount of smoke generated by the fire could cause.

THE ND+ he sought out chemistry professor at Univali (University of Vale do Itajaí), Márcia Marian Vieira, who assessed the substance’s tendency to harm health.

“Smoke must be toxic indeed, as the variety of products that started combustion are countless. And that ends up generating toxic gases”, he points out.

People rush to remove vehicles during fire – Leo Munhoz/ND More than 50 firefighters were involved in the work – Leo Munhoz/ND Fire at Fort Atacadista this Thursday (23) – Felipe Alves/ND

In addition to the large number of people who were at the site and had to be evacuated at the time, the images show the size of the smoke, which spread through the vicinity.

The professor explains that the lack of oxygen and all the impurities present in fuels and in the different burning conditions lead to the formation of carbon monoxide, methane and sulfur oxides, for example.

With this, people who have had some kind of contact with smoke should be careful. “They can have acute poisoning from the gases generated, they can have headaches and allergies. In this case, they should seek help from health specialists and report the circumstances”, explains the professor.

the start of the fire

The flames from the fire reached Fort Atacadista this Thursday morning (22) and were controlled around 15:10. After the structure was compromised, the supermarket chain released a note in which it guarantees that all employees will keep their jobs.

Customers who were shopping panicked. Images circulating on the internet show people running and warning friends and family about the fire.

“The Fort is on fire. We left the market, a lot of people are running. You have to be careful”, says the man. The flames started around 10:40 am and quickly engulfed the entire structure.

Shopping customers panic with fire and Florianópolis wholesaler – Video: Disclosure/ND

An employee was hospitalized and referred to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in the south of the island. According to the unit, the young woman of about 20 years became ill and had a panic attack. Firefighters reported that she inhaled some smoke, but not serious.

Other images show employees who tried to put out the fire and, unsuccessfully, began evacuating the site. The smoke spread across the region and startled drivers. In the video, it is possible to see the start of the fire and the explosions that made the flames spread.

The start of the fire was in explosions of alcohol boxes – Video: Playback/ND

According to employees at the scene, a pallet box with alcohol in it was left in the sun and exploded. Then you can see that several other boxes explode in sequence.

The Fort Atacadista chain released a new note at 4:20 pm and informed that, around 3:10 pm, the flames were already under control. In addition, he claims that 100% of the jobs will be kept and the employees were given time off until Sunday (26), when they will be relocated to other network units in the region.

Check the note in full:

Fort Atacadista informs that the fire at the Campeche store, in the south of the island, is still being monitored by the Military Fire Department of Santa Catarina, but that by 3:10 pm the flames were already under control. There was no damage to homes and businesses near the store. Due to the high temperatures in the metallic structure, the entire area remains evacuated.

We reiterate that there is no record of injuries and casualties, as the entire area was promptly evacuated right at the start of the fire. Also according to the competent body, the causes of the fire cannot yet be confirmed, as the expertise only starts after the work is finished and the reports are finalized within 30 days after the investigation.

The direction of Fort Atacadista communicates that 100% of the jobs will be kept. All Campeche store employees received time off until Sunday (26), when they will be relocated to other network units in the region.

The remaining 31 Fort Atacadista stores in Santa Catarina – 9 in Greater Florianópolis – are still open normally, including the Delivery Fort service, with free shipping to the Campeche region for purchases with VuonCard until January 15th.