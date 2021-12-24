Five Ice Age Mammoths Discovered After 220,000 Years | Energy and Science

More remains are expected to be found, as only a fraction of the site has been excavated. The treasure found ranges from other ice-age giants like moose – twice the size of their descendants today, with horns 10 feet in diameter – to tiny creatures like beetles and freshwater snails just like those found today. Even seeds, pollen and plant fossils, including extinct varieties, were preserved in this location.

All of this will now offer new insights into how our Neanderthal ancestors lived in the harsh conditions of Britain’s Ice Age, a period in prehistory about which little is known. The exceptional discoveries will also be explored in a documentary by BBC One entitled Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, which will be shown on 12/30, in which British naturalist Sir David Attenborough and evolutionary biologist Professor Ben Garrod join archaeologists to film the excavation.

Garrod told the newspaperThe Guardian that “this is one of the most important discoveries in British paleontology, as finding such complete skeletons is ‘incredibly rare'”.