Fla celebrates valued uniform and goes to the market after losing a partner

Flamengo closes the year 2021 celebrating the approval of three sponsorship contracts and the entry of another R$70.6 million into the club’s coffers.

After establishing partnerships with Pixbet, ABC da Construção and Havan, Fla saw an appreciation of its uniform, as the three new contracts represented a significant increase in relation to those that were in force.

With the departure of Sportbet, the uniform’s shoulder blade will be occupied by Pixbet, also a betting company. The contract will yield BRL 48 million by the end of 2023. The previous partnership yielded BRL 12 million per year.

In the shirt sleeve, Havan will follow another year. The chain of stores will double the amount disbursed in 2021 and the investment will jump from R$6.3 million to R$12.6 million.

The partnership with ABC da Construção will be maintained in short, but the new agreement jumps from R$ 2.5 million to R$ 10 million. The new agreement will be valid until the end of 2023 and also provides for the transfer of R$ 3 million in construction materials.

The only casualty ever confirmed will be Total, which will no longer print its mark on the back of the uniform as of January 1st. The sponsorship with the oil and gas multinational represented an annual injection of R$ 8 million, but the rubro-negro leaders are absolutely sure that they will get a greater amount with the future partnership.

Without considering some contractual triggers, Rubro-negro has secured an amount of R$ 147 million with these partnerships for the properties of its uniform. The club also maintains commercial relations with Adidas (material supplier), BRB (master), Mercado Livre (back), Moss (half) and TIM (number).