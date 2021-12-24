Fla fans go crazy after Benfica’s defeat

Flamengo fans went crazy on social media after Benfica lost to Porto by 3-0, in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup. They hope that the setback will help the crimson-negro hit the return of coach Jorge Jesus.

The red-black party started early, when Evanílson opened the scoring for Porto in the first minute of the game. The Brazilian striker scored again at the 31st of the first stage and was elected “player of the game” by the Flamengo fans.

To complete the euphoria, Marcos Braz, soccer vice, and Bruno Spindel, director, went to Estádio do Dragão to watch the derby against Porto. Fans said the duo “initiated a crisis” in the Portuguese club.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel planted a crisis at Benfica on the eve of the derby. Now go to Estádio do Dragão to see the result of the chaos they created kkkkkk pic.twitter.com/UT3Am7IW4B — Pedro Vieira (@PedroVieira_25) December 23, 2021

The red-black team did not hide their happiness in the face of Benfica’s stumbling block, which could culminate in the dismissal of Jesus and, consequently, in a rapprochement with Flamengo.

25th Christmas, birth of Jesus. Will Jesus be reborn in Flamengo until the 25th? 🤔 — Flamengo da Sacanagem (@FlamengodaSaca1) December 23, 2021