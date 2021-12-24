Fla fans go crazy after Benfica’s defeat

12/23/2021 19:47Updated on 12/23/2021 8:23 PM

Flamengo fans went crazy on social media after Benfica lost to Porto by 3-0, in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup. They hope that the setback will help the crimson-negro hit the return of coach Jorge Jesus.

The red-black party started early, when Evanílson opened the scoring for Porto in the first minute of the game. The Brazilian striker scored again at the 31st of the first stage and was elected “player of the game” by the Flamengo fans.

To complete the euphoria, Marcos Braz, soccer vice, and Bruno Spindel, director, went to Estádio do Dragão to watch the derby against Porto. Fans said the duo “initiated a crisis” in the Portuguese club.

The red-black team did not hide their happiness in the face of Benfica’s stumbling block, which could culminate in the dismissal of Jesus and, consequently, in a rapprochement with Flamengo.

