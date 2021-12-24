Flamengo player, Hugo Souza asks for a girlfriend at a church in Rio | Flamengo



Hugo Souza asks for girlfriend in marriage – Reproduction

Published 12/23/2021 15:06

Rio – The goalkeeper of Flamengo, Hugo Souza, 22, started the 2021 season on a low, but ended up very well, both on the field and in his personal life. With morals due to his last performances for the Rio de Janeiro club, the athlete is engaged. He announced on social media the marriage proposal made by the medical student, Evelyn Gomides.

“A special thanks to MY BRIDE Evelyn Gomides who accepted my request, to live with me the rest of our lives together, before God, I love you so much my love, and I thank God every day for having you, thank you for joining this madness of life with me and wanting to live everything by my side, I love you and I will love you forever!!!”, he wrote.

The goalkeeper was present at the Evangelical Church Assembly of God Ministry Avival, in Recreio, and gave a testimony of his life, in addition to making the marriage proposal that was accepted by Evelyn.

In the current season, the 22-year-old has played in just 12 matches. He was even aired as a possible reinforcement of Ajax, from Holland, and also Udinese, from Italy, however, Hugo Souza ended up staying.