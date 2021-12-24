Flamengo’s strategy to sign Jorge Jesus without paying Benfica a penny

During the ESPN FC this Thursday (23), the presenter of Disney Channels João Guilherme revealed that the intention of the red-black is not paying Jorge Jesus’ fine and that’s why he waits for the Benfica coach’s resignation

Interested in the technician’s return Jorge Jesus, The Flamengo sets up an entire “operation” to get the coach back, but without paying a penny. And all of this goes through the moment of pressure that JJ live in Benfica, that this Thursday (23) lost the derby to Porto 3-0 and was eliminated from the Cup of Portugal.

During the ESPN FC this Thursday, the presenter of Disney Channels João Guilherme spoke about the strategy of red-black to succeed and achieve the return of mister. Right now, the Rio club even has Marcos Braz, vice president of football, and Bruno Spindel, director of the portfolio, in Portugal to facilitate conversations.

“A great strategy was put together by the board of Flamengo, as Benfica did a year ago to remove Jesus from Flamengo, and all that pressure, wear and tear, today, a meeting authorized by Benfica’s board, all of this created a really bad climate. Flamengo does not want to pay the fine. Flamengo awaits Jorge Jesus’ resignation for Benfica and then he is free and comes“, said the presenter during the program.

Jorge Jesus has a contract in force, and to get him out of Benfica right now Flamengo would have to pay its 6 million euros termination fine (about R$ 39 million in current figures). If you get fired, JJ would come back for free.

In this Thursday’s game, the coach of Incarnate he didn’t even command his team from the field, as he was suspended and watched the game from the stands. Your assistant, John of God, was in charge of the team. Braz and Spindel, in turn, were also present at Estádio Dragão. The duo will stay in Portugal for even more days.

Last Tuesday, inclusive, the leaders met Jesus in Lisbon, in a meeting organized by Benfica. The next day, enraged by information circulating in the Portuguese press that the coach had already said “yes” to his return to Flamengo, the Portuguese club issued an official note in a very strong tone, denying any kind of agreement between the Mister and the cariocas.

On the next 30th, Jesus has another key game in the season. Again against Porto at Estádio do Dragão, Benfica will face their rival for the Portuguese Championship, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. If they lose, the Incarnate, who occupy 3rd place with 37 points at the moment, will be even further away from their arch-rivals, who lead the competition, with four points more.

In case of another defeat, the situation of Jesus at the Lisbon club will be even more complicated in relation to the pressure, since the match will be the last one in 2021. Afterwards, Benfica will only return to the field on January 8th, and they would have some time to look for a replacement, but that only if the dismissal actually takes place.