Flamengo’s target, Carvalhal is eliminated as Jesus and Braga president responds about the future

Another Flamengo target besides Jesus, Carvalhal also didn’t do well in the Portugal Cup

Another name that is in the crosshairs of Flamengo in addition to Jorge Jesus for the position of coach of the main team, Carlos Carvalhal had the same fate as Mister this Thursday.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Carvalhal saw your Braga be eliminated from the Portuguese Cup after losing 1-0 to the modest Vizela, 13th place in the Portuguese Championship at the time.

But, if it depends on the president of Braga, António Salvador, there will be no change in the command of the Portuguese team at this time.

Salvador guaranteed that Caravalhal will stay until the end of the season, when his contract ends.

“On the continuity of ‘mister’ Carvalhal, it is not worth asking questions again. It is a point of honor that ‘mister’ Carvalhal will continue at Braga. [jogadores e equipe técnica] that we go to the end. We haven’t given the answer we’d like, but we’re going to give it from now on”, he stressed, in the press room of the Estádio do Futebol Clube de Vizela.

Salvador also classified the visit of Marcos Braz, vice president of rubro-negro, as “courtesy”.