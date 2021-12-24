Forbidden video hits the net and destroys Baby’s career · TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will even be canceled by her own family as soon as a “prohibition” video goes viral in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. After inventing that she was grabbed by force by the ace, Teca (Karina Dohme) will film the fight between him and Trombada (Marcelo Flores) to spread on social media. “His career is over”, she will celebrate in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The periguete is ready to make the soccer player break the promise made to São Judas Tadeu in Mauro Wilson’s serials. He, however, will follow the commitment to the letter even after suffering the consequences of disobeying the saint to make out with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli).

Vladimir Brichta’s character will still be under the effects of a streak of bad luck in the scenes that will be shown from the next day 3. He will be on edge because of Roni’s (Felipe Abib) blackmail and will leave the field in the middle of a decisive match for America.

Expelled from the team, Neném will be surprised to find Teca in the locker room with a proposal beyond indecent. She will offer to convince Trombada to accept him back on the team and, in return, will demand a warm night. Depending on the athlete, they will not go from zero to zero.

After the red card, the waitress will play low by filling the groom’s head with caramels against Martina’s father (Agnes Brichta). “He tried to grab me. He tried to kiss me by force. He said he was going to use me to get revenge on you. That you’re used to being cuckolded by him. It was horrible, my love,” she will shoot.

Teak (Karina Dohme) in the seven o’clock soap opera

All against Baby

Trombada will arrive in a stroller on top of Neném’s son. “You’re really not ashamed! I’m hitting on a woman of mine again?”, the technician will accuse, before losing the line for good and going into ignorance.

Karina Dohme’s character will broadcast the shack live with her cell phone. “This is the real Neném. He leaves the team in the middle of the game, gets drunk at the bar and then still fights with the coach. He’s proving why his career is over,” added the shrew.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, has already been recorded and will be aired until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

