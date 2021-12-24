Former EA collaborator claims that a Harry Potter MMO was canceled by the publisher because they don’t believe in the brand ⋆

As much as the franchise Harry potter is a big hit around the world, it seems that the AND THE decided not to create an MMO based on the writer’s work J.K. Rowling, for having doubts about the strength of the brand. So it is! This information came to light this week, when Kim Salzer, a former employee of the company, participated in an interview via Twitch… let’s check what happened in the chat?

It was through an interview given to the streamer channel The Real Brandolorian, via Twitch, that former EA collaborator Kim Salzer talked about the canceled Harry Potter MMO. According to her, who worked in the US company’s marketing sector for about four years, an MMO project based on the work of writer JK Rowling was considered for a long time and several researches were done, with a view to giving a way to the product. However, the publisher decided not to carry out the plan, believing that the brand and the game would not have the strength to last for more than two years.

In the interview, Kim Salzer even gave details about the title, indicating that it would offer an online/offline experience, with reward emails being sent at certain times and some very curious ideas. Anyway, for anyone who is a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, this information was not very well received. After all, if EA had bet on the project, today we could have a virtual version of the wizarding universe, guaranteeing a lot of fun. Anyway, it’s a shame, but would things have worked out? It seems like we’ll never get an answer to that question.