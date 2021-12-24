Former Flamengo player Fabiano Oliveira attacked his ex-wife with punches and kicks in front of his children, according to delegate | Rio de Janeiro

Arrested and taken to jail in Bangu, the former football player Fabiano Oliveira, who has already worked in Europe and Flamengo, attacked his ex-wife with punches and kicks in front of the couple’s children. This is what appears in the Civil Police investigation into the case, as the delegate told g1 Viviane Costa, head of the Police Service for Women in the West Zone (Deam-Oeste)
“According to what was found in the investigations, the victim had already been suffering from domestic violence for some time, for years. And on the day of the facts, she was brutally physically attacked by the author, with punches and kicks, in a public place, in front of her children of the couple,” said the policewoman.
Also according to the delegate, the attacks took place in front of several people.
Former Flamengo player Fabiano Oliveira (archive) — Photo: Janir Jr./globoesporte.com
“There was a football game going on there, in which their eldest son was participating. There, she was attacked in front of several people”, Costa pointed out.
Fabiano Oliveira was arrested on Wednesday (22) by court order, suspected of not complying with protective measures and also of assaulting his ex-wife.
As soon as the arrest warrant was issued, agents from Deam-Oeste went to the Jardim Guandu neighborhood, in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, and arrested the former athlete.
The former player was transferred this Thursday (23) in the morning to the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, West Zone.