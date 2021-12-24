Former Flamengo player was arrested for assaulting his wife in front of the children

Credit: Reproduction

Detained last Wednesday (22) suspected of failing to comply with protective measures and assaulting his ex-wife, former Flamengo player Fabiano Oliveira committed the entire act in front of his children. According to information from the “G1” portal, the case took place in a public place. He threw punches and kicks at his former partner.

Also according to the portal, agents of the Police Service for Women in the West Zone (Deam-Oeste) were responsible for the arrest. Detained by authorities, the former Flamengo player was taken to the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“According to what was found in the investigations, the victim had already been suffering from domestic violence for some time, for years. And on the day of the facts, she was brutally physically attacked by the author, with punches and kicks, in a public place, in front of the couple’s children”, said delegate Viviane Costa, responsible for the case, revealing that the attacks took place in front of other people.

“At the place, there was a football game in which their eldest son was participating. There, she was attacked in front of several people”, concluded the delegate.

CAREER

Revealed by Flamengo, Fabiano Oliveira rose to the professional of the Gávea team in 2004. In the following two years, the forward had a greater sequence, reaching nearly 50 games and eight scored goals. Later, the rubro-negro loaned the athlete to Goiás.

After a season in the Esmeraldian team, he began to tread steps in European football, being transferred to Nacional, from Portugal, for two seasons, in addition to Giresunsport and Boluspor, both from Turkey. In 2015, the athlete returned to Brazilian football, passing through Tigres do Brasil and Portuguesa-RJ.

