Former police officer who killed young black man by confusing gun with ‘taser’ found guilty in US | World

The former police officer who killed a young black man in the United States, by confusing his firearm with a stun gun – ‘taser’ -, was found guilty this Thursday (23) of involuntary murder.

Kim Potter, 49, was white, was charged by prosecutors with first- and second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in April of this year.

The former police officer did not react when Judge Regina Chu read the guilty verdict in court. Potter had pleaded not guilty, claiming that the shooting occurred by accident, after mistakenly drawing the firearm instead of the ‘taser’.

In an emotional statement, the defendant described how an action that should have been a routine traffic control turned into a “chaotic” situation.

“I remember yelling: ‘taser, taser, taser’, and nothing happened. Then he [Wright] told me I had shot him,” Potter said as he burst into tears.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the then police officer was conducting a round with a colleague who decided to search the system for the driver of a white car who had committed a minor traffic violation.

Then, upon discovering that the driver had an arrest warrant against him, the police decided to arrest him.

Wright, who was unarmed, resisted being handcuffed and started his car to try to escape. Then, Potter got what he thought – according to his testimony – that was his ‘taser’.

In the recording of the scene recorded by her body camera, it is possible to hear the ex-cop yell “taser” several times, before firing her weapon and mortally wounding Wright.

The incident took place at the same time as the trial against former white police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered black man George Floyd, also in Minneapolis, in May 2020, by smothering him, kneeling on his neck, was taking place. nine minutes.

Floyd’s murder sparked protests across the United States and beyond against racism and police brutality.

Wright’s death also sparked several nights of protests and disturbances at Brooklyn Center, before Potter’s arrest eased tensions.