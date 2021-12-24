Fortaleza expands flu vaccination points | Ceará

The City Hall of Fortaleza expanded the number of places where you can receive the flu vaccine. In addition to the 116 health centers that have the immunizing agent against Influenza A H1N1, A H3N2 and B , vaccination spaces were also opened at the Ceará Events Center, at Sesi Parangaba and at the Iguatemi, Riomar Fortaleza and Riomar Kennedy malls.

On December 16, the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) released a technical note confirming the existence of 18 cases of Influenza A H3N2. At least nine states in Brazil have confirmed outbreaks of the disease. In addition, calls for flu-like illnesses registered in the UPAs in Fortaleza grew 484% in December alone, although there is no specification as to whether this number rose because of Covid-19 or Influenza.

Currently, there are two health concerns surrounding state health managers: the evolution of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil and the series of outbreaks of Influenza A H3N2 recorded in several states of the country.

To avoid having to go to health facilities, health authorities indicate the application of the flu vaccine, in addition to the immunizing against Covid-19. Until the first half of December, more than 789 thousand people received the flu vaccine. It is recommended for any Fortaleza who has more than six months of life.

The guidance of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is that, in case of mild symptoms, the citizen should look for one of the 116 health centers. If symptoms are moderate or severe, the person must go to one of the 12 UPAs in Fortaleza.

According to data from IntegraSUS, Sesa’s digital health tool, updated this Wednesday (22), on December 1 of this year, 270 cases of flu-like illness were registered in the UPAs in Fortaleza. This Tuesday (21), the number jumped to 1,578 in a single day. See the graphic:

In November, the peak of consultations for flu syndrome in the UPAs of Fortaleza occurred on the 4th, when 328 services provided to patients in the public network were registered.

According to data from the Mais Saúde application, from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza, with data collected at 2:40 pm this Wednesday (22), the UPAs concentrated more than 770 patients awaiting care.

The Bom Jardim unit registered 167 patients awaiting appointments, in addition to 22 awaiting reception. In José Walter’s, 94 people were waiting for consultations this Wednesday afternoon. See data:

Patients awaiting consultations at UPAs in Fortaleza UPA Patients awaiting consultation Jangurusu 53 Christ the Redeemer 68 Itaperi 79 Future beach 77 Autran Nunes 82 Messina 16 Canindezinho 44 jose walter 94 Ceará Set 86 Good garden 167 Edson Queiroz 8

One of those who sought care was Antônio Lima, 40 years old. He got in touch with g1 and said he went to two UPAs this Tuesday (21) and both were full. According to him, patients who arrived at the José Walter Neighborhood unit, for example, received information at the screening that there was no scheduled time for the consultation.

The man reported feeling pain in the body and head, in addition to nausea. He said that other people also reported experiencing the same symptoms.

Asked about the increase in flu-like illness rates in recent weeks, the Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza said that more information will be passed on at a press conference this Thursday (23), with the participation of Marcos Gadelha, State Health Secretary, and Ricristhi Gonçalves, Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation.

