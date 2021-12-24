France has more than 90,000 covid cases in 24 hours and sets a record | World

THE France hit a new case record of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a high that is being caused by the omicron variant, more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus. Most 91,608 contagions were confirmed in the country in the period, according to data from health authorities, surpassing the previous record, of almost 87 thousand, established in November of last year.
Health Minister Olivier Véran said earlier this week that omicron will become predominant in France between Christmas and New Year.
By calculations by French health authorities, the country is expected to surpass 100,000 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours in the next few days, repeating a trend that is already being observed in the United Kingdom.
Hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units have also increased in France, but are not advancing as fast as cases of the disease.
To avoid a new lockdown in early 2022, Emmanuel Macron’s government wants to pass a bill in January to tighten mandatory vaccination rules against covid-19.
The plan calls for vaccination to be required at the entrance to restaurants and other public places. Currently, the government requires the presentation of a health certificate for access to these establishments, but it can also be obtained with a negative test for the virus or proof of recovery from an infection.
France is also stepping up its vaccination campaign against covid-19 and began offering the immunizer to children ages 5 to 11 this week.
Pedestrians walk in Paris — Photo: Christophe Ena/AP