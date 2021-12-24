France Sets Covid-19 Case Record, Government Fears “Social Disorganization” | World

With the propagation of the omicron, much more contagious, the country surpassed 86,852 cases registered in November 2020, provoked by alpha, which was the dominant strain. Now, the circulation of the virus can gain even more strength with the holidays and family gatherings. The French government has so far taken few impact measures.

France has discovered 182,000 fake Covid passports

In Paris, the omicron variant would already be responsible for almost half of these cases, but the number is probably much higher. It is estimated that, of every 100 Parisians, at least one has already been contaminated by the new strain, not counting the inhabitants who were not tested.

The country is betting on the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and on strengthening the health passport to avoid the risk of saturation in the hospital system – case control seems to have already become a distant dream. But the omicron’s potential for transmission could force France to take tougher measures next week.

Studies show that the new strain causes less severe forms and generates a lower risk of hospitalization, on the other hand, it is much more transmissible.

Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the French Scientific Council, the body that guides government decisions on the epidemic, warned of the risk of “social disorganization” of essential services as of January.

This disorganization, according to him, could be caused by the absence of many contaminated employees in the education, transport, security and health sectors.

According to the French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, if the studies confirm that the micron does in fact generate fewer serious cases, the isolation rules to contain the spread of the virus could be re-evaluated. He said that new decisions could be taken in this regard starting next week and stressed that the government will do everything possible to avoid “any phenomenon of paralysis in the country.”

SNCF, the French metropolitan train company, has already planned to cancel regional trains to alleviate the effects of the fifth wave of the epidemic caused by the delta variant and the arrival of the omicron. The city of Paris also canceled the traditional New Year’s show with fireworks on the avenue Champs-Elysées.

Against the advance of omicron, the French government is also betting on the third dose of the vaccine. To avoid a new lockdown, France hopes the reinforcement will be effective for at least a few months.

This Friday (24), the HAS (French High Authority of Health) announced that the third dose can be administered three months after the second in those over 18 years of age and authorized the boost for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with predisposing pathologies to severe forms. From December 22nd, children between 5 and 11 years old can also be vaccinated.

See countries that are already vaccinating children against Covid around the world

To complete the measures, the health passport must be transformed into a vaccine passport from January 15th in the country. A negative test will no longer be enough to enter restaurants, shopping centers, museums and cinemas, for example.