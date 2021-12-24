From Alex Mineiro to Cocito: players highlight Athletico’s change in level after the 2001 Brazilian title | athletico-pr

December 23 is a sign of celebration for Athletico fans. On that date, in 2001, Furacão was the Brazilian champion after beating São Caetano in the final. In celebration of 20 years of achievement, former Rubro-Negro players highlight the importance of that title to change the level of the club.

– This December 23rd is unforgettable. One of the most important days of my life. A date that will never be forgotten. It was a wonderful moment, something immeasurable, that really has to be celebrated. It was a great title, if not one of the biggest in the club, when the club started to change levels. Very happy to celebrate these 20 years of the Brazilian title in 2001 – said former steering wheel Cocito.

The great name of that achievement was Alex Mineiro. He has eight goals in four playoffs, including the title. The former striker also sees that title as the beginning of other Hurricane conquests in the following years, such as the 2005 Libertadores final, the Brazil Cup title in 2019 and the South American double, in 2018 and 2021.

It’s been 20 years since that memorable achievement, which the club still didn’t have on its resume. Being part of this story is very important. In my opinion, it was the biggest title, the most important one we got by Hurricane, there it gave the sequence for Athletico to be the power that it is today — Alex Mineiro, champion with Athletic in 2001

See what other names said in that 2001 title:

Neither (defender and captain) – Today it’s been 20 years since we won the Brazilian title. Thank you all for your affection and for always being with us. A hug from the captain.

Rogério Corrêa (back) – How quickly time passes, right? 20 years ago I even had hair. 2001 Brazilian champion. Another year of great celebration. Very happy to have participated in this group, very honored, even more for the fans, who really embraced the club in that group to win this great title, marked in the club’s history that everyone is remembered to this day.

Alessandro (right back) – To congratulate the club for this beautiful achievement, which took place in 2001 and is completing 20 years. It was an honor to be part of that group, that achievement.

Athletico celebrates the title of Brazilian champion 2001

That year, Athletico ran over their opponents. In the first phase, he was placed second, only behind São Caetano himself. Hurricane had 51 points in 27 games, with 15 wins, six draws and six defeats, 58 goals scored and 40 conceded.

Highlight, for example, for the 4-0 victory over Flamengo, the 4-4 draw against Internacional and 6-3 over Bahia. With the second position in the initial phase, Rubro-Negro won the right to dispute the quarter-finals at home.

In the semifinals, Atlético-PR met Fluminense, the only team that had won at Arena da Baixada in the first phase. Tricolor Carioca took the lead with forward Magno Alves in the first half. In the final stage, the star of Alex Mineiro shone. He tied and turned. In the sequence, however, Magno Alves equalized the score. At 43 of the final stage, Alex scored his third in the game and guaranteed the red-black victory.

Alex Mineiro was decisive in the final again. In the first leg, at Arena da Baixada, in one of the most exciting games (if not the most) in Athletic history, Hurricane beat São Caetano in a game of six goals, two turnarounds and an attendance record. The stadium received more than 31,000 people. The club from Paraná took the lead with a goal from Ilan after just four minutes of play. However, with goals from Mancini and Marcos Paulo, Azulão turned around.

The home factor made a difference. In the entire campaign, Hurricane lost only once at Arena da Baixada: 2-1 to Fluminense, for the 10th round. There were also 11 wins and three draws.

