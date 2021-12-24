From Gaming Giant to Toxic Company: The Ubisoft Crisis

Ubisoft, developer of famous games like Assassin’s Creed, Far cry and For Honor, faces a serious crisis that has undermined the company’s reputation.

After some game releases considered average in recent years, the French company also finds itself involved in a series of allegations of internal abuse and sexual misconduct.

It all started in mid-2020 at the beginning of the movement #MeToo, when black women and people in particular began to reveal the atmosphere of sexism and harassment in Ubisoft’s studios.

first processes

The first lawsuits began to pop up in May this year, accusing the company of maintaining a toxic environment and making minimal effort to change the situation.

As Axios revealed, as much as the company has tried to make changes, dozens of developers have left Ubisoft in the past 18 months, including big names who have signed on to famous games like Far Cry 6 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which can compromise the future of these franchises.

According to Axios sources, these layoffs are already affecting other future projects of the company. So much so that the developer recently stated that there are vacancies open for programmers to work on the remake of Splinter Cell.

crisis around the world

The crisis at Ubisoft is affecting the company’s headquarters around the world, including the large and normally growing Canadian studios.

According to Linkedin, in Montreal and Toronto alone, 60 workers have left Ubisoft in the last six months. One of the developers who left the company even claimed he was disappointed to hear from his bosses that they should “move on” and “look ahead” while ignoring employee complaints and concerns.

In addition to discomfort with Ubisoft’s handling of the toxic environment, developers complain about low wages, frustration with creative direction, and the fact that there are plenty of more competitive opportunities in the job market.