‘From the end of 1989 until 1991, it was realized that the system could no longer function’, says historian about the end of the USSR

Historian Angelo Segrillo was one of the first Brazilian specialists to carry out research in Soviet archives after the fall of the USSR 30 years ago. In his first book on the subject, “The decline of the USSR: a study of causes” (Record), he analyzes the reasons that led to the end of the country that was one of the two superpowers of the “brief 20th century”, when the world was divided into two antagonistic ideological blocks. Now a professor at USP, Segrillo is also the author of other books about Russia, which inherited the Soviet nuclear arsenal and the geopolitical position of the former power, including “From Gorbachev to Putin” and “The Russians”. He spoke to GLOBO about that moment.

What causes have you identified as determining the end of the Soviet Union?

This was a multi-causal process, with many factors influencing it. If I had to choose those that were more central, I would say that, in the economic area, it was the slowdown in the USSR’s economy and technological development in the decades of the so-called Third Industrial Revolution (or computer revolution) of the 1970s and 1980s, which led to economic competition with the central capitalist countries. In the political area, it was the deepening of the population’s alienation in relation to the lack of real socialist democracy in the country, which started to affect even part of the political leadership itself, which stopped believing in the original ideals of the revolution and started to act in a merely careerist way. . Added to this were other complicating factors, such as the revival of problems between the different nationalities that made up the USSR, the financial weight of the defense sectors and the country’s agricultural problems.

Much is said of the invasion of Afghanistan (1979-1989) as a factor that precipitated discontent with the Soviet system, something Gorbachev was unable to reverse in time. What is the weight of this war in the dismantling of the USSR?

I would not say that the war caused discontent with the Soviet system, but the clumsy way in which it was conducted and, above all, the country’s retreat in defeat in 1988, contributed to the loss of prestige of the Soviet system not only abroad, but at home. , something that had some similarities with what happened to the US in Vietnam. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986, were two symbolic milestones that contributed greatly to the loss of prestige of the USSR.

Another issue is the construction of the Union itself, with 15 republics with their own characteristics. When did the internal forces that led to the separation of these republics begin to manifest?

The USSR was a multinational state with dozens of different nationalities demanding their special cultural rights. As the Russian empire was known as the “prison of nations”, the USSR inherited this potential encumbrance. After many crises in the 1920s and 1930s, the Soviet Union gradually seemed to be solving, or bringing under control, disputes between nationalities. However, with the political opening of perestroika, these problems returned with force. The “national charter” was used by local politicians to bolster their opposition movements. In the final part of perestroika, with many economic problems and Gorbachev already without part of his central control, the “national charter” helped to bring down the building called the Soviet Union. National problems were not central at the beginning of perestroika, but they were extremely influential in the middle and, above all, at the end of it. And the national problem was not limited to the 15 title nationalities of each republic, since in each of them there were dozens of different nationalities that constituted sub-problems.

What was the weight, within the USSR, of the movements that ended the communist regimes in the countries of the former Warsaw Pact?

I do not think that the influence coming from the countries of the Pact of Versovia was very decisive in the internal process of the USSR. Of course the Russians knew what was happening in Eastern Europe. But the internal problems were so much bigger that they guided the internal process. I think the main influence was in the opposite direction. Gorbachev’s opening triggered and stimulated autonomist and independence processes in the communist countries of Eastern Europe, which, from then on, took on their own dynamics. A crucial moment came when Gorbachev made it clear that he would not interfere with reform processes in those countries. This was essential for them to accelerate.

How important is the arms race—especially the nuclear one—with the US in the process?

The increased financial costs caused by competition from Ronald Reagan’s “Star Wars” program certainly increased the pressure on the already pressured Soviet system in the 1980s. as is sometimes proclaimed, because Gorbachev himself responded later, in the 1980s, with his disarmament agreements, which brought relief to the Soviet Union.

Is it possible to pinpoint the moment when Gorbachev lost the ability to remain in power and keep the USSR alive?

This is a question that provokes great controversy within Russia and among former communists, who criticize Gorbachev for making too radical reforms, felt that they should have taken more control of policy towards something more gradual, and did not see changes as urgent. Others felt that the Soviet Union could not maintain competition with the US forever. A concrete thing is the year of 1988, in perestroika, when the “go or crack” occurred. It was the beginning of radical reforms, and it is something that could change Russia in a different direction. There was no talk of capitalism, but of a mixed regime. From the end of 1989 until 1991, it was realized that the system could no longer work. Gorbachev still tried to keep the government in a more decentralized way until the August 1991 coup came, and he couldn’t do it anymore.

The story of the end of the USSR is sometimes told as if it were a “top-down” process, led by Boris Yeltsin, who, along with Belarus and Ukraine, sealed the pact for the end of the Union. The population participated in the process or just watched the events?

Perestroika was a process that began at the top of the Communist Party with Gorbachev in 1985, surprising the population for its depth. But once started, Russians actively participated, voting in the new, freer elections and joining together in civil society organizations that sprang up spontaneously. This participation was essential for opposition leaders such as Yeltsin to come to power. Without popular support, they would never have achieved this, as some, including Yeltsin, were banned from their own positions within the CP. There was strong popular participation, yes, but it is important to note that, as even in Western democracies, elite and counter-elite games also played an important role.