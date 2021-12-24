From the Libertadores bi to the under-20 Paulista, Palmeiras completes 100 titles in five years

THE palm trees achieved in this month of December a very special feat for the club. With the conquest of the Paulista U-20 Championship, Verdão reached the mark of 100 titles in football in an interval of five years.

The number includes the achievements of men’s and women’s football and the youth categories since 2017. Altogether, there were six titles obtained by men, two by women and 92 by young people.

In the men’s team, the trajectory of trophies obtained began in 2018, when Palmeiras became the ten-time Brazilian champion by defeating Vasco by 1-0, with a goal by Deyverson. Then, in 2020, the team won the Triple Crown with the titles of Campeonato Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to winning the Florida Cup.

CIEN VECES EN CINCO AÑOS 🗣🤪 With the penta-championship in São Paulo Under-20, the #Biggest Champion In Brazil reached its 100th title in 5 seasons! Read the details 🏆 ➤ https://t.co/KwipbDn6CA#AvantiLecture pic.twitter.com/qjf7k3RGCB — Palm trees 🏆🏆🏆 (@Palmeiras) December 23, 2021

This season, Verdão achieved Eternal Glory again and took its third Libertadores trophy. As a result, it became the only club on the continent this century to win the competition twice in a row.

Reactivated in 2019, the women’s team contributed to the brand already in its first year of recovery, when it won the Copa Paulista by defeating São Paulo in the final. Two years later, Palestrinas were two-time champions of the tournament beating São José in the final.

Finally, the base alviverde earned titles in 10 different categories: under-10 (3), under-11 (8), under-12 (10), under-13 (12), under-14 (12), under- 15 (12), under-16 (8), under-17 (10) and under-20 (17).

Palmeiras was São Paulo’s under-20 champion for five consecutive years, from 2017 to 2021. In addition, it won the 2018 Brazilian Cup and 2019 Brazil Cup. The under-17 category also stands out for the titles of Paulistão (2018 ), the Brazil Cup (2017 and 2019) and the World Cup (2018 and 2019).

