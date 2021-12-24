Fux’s decisions in the Kiss nightclub case respected the jury’s sovereignty

The decisions of the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, suspending the effectiveness of the preliminary injunction in Habeas Corpus granted to four convicts in the Kiss nightclub case, respected the sovereignty of the jury’s verdict and the jurisprudence of the Court. This is what members of the Public Ministry claim.

Fux authorized immediate arrest of four convicts in the Kiss nightclub case

Judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, granted an injunction in Habeas Corpus to prevent the first-degree judge from ordering the immediate arrest of four defendants convicted by the jury trial for murder and attempted murder by 242 deaths and more than 600 injuries caused by the fire at the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), in the early morning hours of January 27, 2013.

Minister Fux granted precautionary measure suspending the preliminary injunction to overturn the judge’s decision. For the minister, the execution of the conviction by the jury trial is independent of the appeal judgment or any other appeal. And the immediate arrest imposed by the jury represents the public interest in carrying out the conviction.

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RS confirmed the judge’s injunction. However, Fux voided any collegiate decision of the TJ-RS that could be favorable to the defendants in the Kiss nightclub case and prohibited their release.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, defended to Conjure the decision of the minister. “With all due respect to the TJ-RS, one could not expect any other reaction from the vertex of the Judiciary Power other than the decision of President Fux.” That’s because the jury’s court decisions are sovereign.

In addition, Medeiros pointed out that the TJ-RS violated the STF’s Binding Precedent 10 by removing the application of article 492, I, “e”, of the Criminal Procedure Code, inserted by the “anti-crime” Law (Law 13.964/2019). The device establishes that the president of the jury court will determine the provisional execution of sentences over 15 years, without prejudice to any appeals that may be filed. The four already convicted in the Kiss nightclub case received penalties of between 18 and 22 years in prison.

Binding Precedent 10 establishes that “violates the plenary reserve clause (Federal Constitution, article 97) the decision of a fractional court body that, although not expressly declaring the unconstitutionality of a law or normative act of the public power, excludes its incidence, in the all or in part”.

The Public Prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul Fabiano Dallazen I told Conjure that the presiding judge of the jury trial that ordered the arrest of the convicts indicated the reasons why the measure is necessary, based on article 492, I, “e”, of the CPP, which is in force.

Dallazen also cited the vote of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso in Extraordinary Appeal 1,235,340, Theme 1,068 with general repercussion, which discusses the possibility of immediate execution of the sentence after conviction by the jury. Barroso and Dias Toffoli voted for the measure, while Gilmar Mendes disagreed. The trial was suspended due to a request for a review by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

When voting for the constitutionality of the execution of the penalty, Barroso stated that “the foundation of the enforceability of the decisions taken by the jury is not in the amount of the penalty applied by the respective presiding judge, but in the sovereignty granted to the verdicts of the popular court, by express will of the original text of the Constitution”.

Therefore, the violation of the sovereignty of the jury’s decisions is a constitutional issue, under the jurisdiction of the STF, which authorizes Luiz Fux’s interventions, assessed the MP-RS prosecutor.

Dallazen also highlighted that there are precedents of the STF suspending injunctions in Habeas Corpus, such as (SL 453 MC and SL 787). The most recent case was the Suspension of Injunction 1,395, when the Plenary approved a decision by Fux that suspended the injunction in HC of Minister Marco Aurélio authorizing the release of André Oliveira Macedo, known as André do Rap.

For Sauvei Lai, prosecutor of the MP-RJ, auxiliary member of the AJCRIM/STF of the PGR and professor of criminal procedure, “regardless of the correctness or not of the STF decision, which is not discussed here, it is recognized that it is based on abundant legislation and jurisprudence, and the parties’ non-conformity must be the object of appropriate legal remedies, avoiding any political and Manichean exploitation, since there are no simplistic answers to the complexities posed in the case”.

lawyers criticize

Lawyers heard by Conjure they asserted that the decision of the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, to authorize the immediate arrest of the four convicts in the Kiss nightclub case is illegal and unconstitutional. That’s because the preliminary injunction cannot be used to reverse Habeas Corpus and because it violated the presumption of innocence.

the lawyers Rodrigo Faucz Pereira and Silva, columnist of Conjure, and Jader da Silveira Marques sent a request to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in which they questioned Fux’s decisions.

In the document, the lawyers argue that Fux’s decision to suspend the effectiveness of the granting of HC by a state Court of Justice, in a monocratic and individual manner, applied the immediate execution of the sentence after conviction in the first degree, in such a way that it violated the double degree of jurisdiction, the presumption of innocence and non-retroactivity of criminal law.