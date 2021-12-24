Galaxy S21 FE: “Affordable Top of the Line” Enhances Essence of Predecessor | hands-on

The Galaxy S21 FE is considered the most leaked cell phone from Samsung today. The device has already been seen in concepts, renderings and real images, but this time we have the first hands-on of Samsung’s affordable new flagship. The device has not yet been officially launched and the presentation should only take place at CES 2022. Even so, TudoCelular, in partnership with our Italian brothers from HDBlog, will show the first details of this smartphone that promises to shake the market in the first quarter of 2022 . Will he be able to keep the S20 FE recipe for success? Come with us to check our hands-on text. Just scroll down the page!

hands-on index

Design and accessories

The S21 FE is a smartphone from Samsung and, despite being a high-end, you should not expect a charger or headphones in the box. There are only USB-C cable and chip tray removal pin. In the field of design, the S21 FE has the essence of the S21. The camera module is in the upper left corner, and the construction is made of plastic that imitates glass. The fingerprint reader is located under the AMOLED display. The S21 FE isn’t a heavy smartphone either, as it’s only 177 grams. We still don’t have official confirmation, but apparently the device is also IP68 certified. On the bottom of the S21 FE we have a USB-C port, main speaker, microphone and SIM chip tray. On the right side we have the volume and power buttons, while the left side is free.

Screen and Hardware

Featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S21 FE also features FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate on the panel. Unfortunately, there is no variable frequency technology, but this is offset by the display’s good brightness. The selfie camera is located inside a small centralized hole and there is a Snapdragon 888 processor in the analyzed model. By default, the smartphone comes out of the box with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has a 5G connection, NFC for payments with Samsung Pay, dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2. Finally, there is a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Technical specifications

6.4 inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Hole Notch Display and 120 Hz Rate

Snapdragon 888 platform

6 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor (3x optical zoom)

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and digital player under the display

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g

software

The Galaxy S21 FE is Samsung’s first cell phone to come out of the box with Android 12. The novelty was initially expected for the Galaxy S22 line, but constant delays ended up benefiting the Korean’s affordable flagship. The little green robot software runs under the revamped One UI 4.0, and we have a number of improvements, including the dynamic theme inspired by Google’s default Android. A curious point is that the Galaxy S21 FE will have greater support than the S21 line. As Samsung promises up to three major versions of Android for its S-line devices, the S21 FE goes all the way to Android 15, while older ones “die” at 14.

cameras

The affordable flagship manages to maintain the essence of the line by adopting a competent photographic set. At the rear, we have three cameras and the main one has 12 MP. The sensor is the same that Samsung uses on Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus and that’s why we have f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilization. The wide-angle lens is also 12 MP, but the quality is apparently inferior to what we find in older models.

Finally, the telephoto sensor is 8 MP and you’ll get a 3X or 30X optical zoom in the software option. The cell phone records videos in 4K resolution at 60 fps, has night mode and offers different scenarios so that the user can take good pictures.

first impressions