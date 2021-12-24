Galaxy S22 Ultra as successor to Note line, Xiaomi 12 next and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that has happened the most in recent days in another edition of Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s issue we commented on images taken as official of the Galaxy S22 line, release date and more details on the Xiaomi 12 line, iPhone 14 with 48 MP camera but no periscopic lens, stealth craft caught by Google Maps, actor buying Apple Watch and getting stone, and official images of the Realme GT 2 Pro. Missed any of this news? Then keep scrolling down the page to see what went down.

More images from the Galaxy S22 line

The Galaxy S22 line should be presented by Samsung in February, and with each passing day we have a better idea of ​​what to expect from the three devices. During the last week we had several leaks especially of the more expensive model, Galaxy S22 Ultra, which apparently will gain a new color similar to the turquoise pink used by Samsung in Galaxy Note 10 Plus in some countries. The device should even be very similar to other models of the Galaxy Note series, presenting a very different look from the rest of the Galaxy S22 line, which should follow a line closer to their respective predecessors S21 and S21 Plus. All three models should feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the larger space on the S22 Ultra should allow for a more efficient cooling system, which in turn will help maintain better performance during long hours of gaming. Samsung has not yet revealed when the Galaxy S22 will be announced, nor should it do so before the second week of January, as in the first week of next year we should have the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. The cheap top arrives with almost 6 months of delay, but should please those who want a model from the Galaxy S21 series without Exynos, as it should be released with Snapdragon 888 in most parts of the world.

Xiaomi 12 release date and more details

Another company moving to introduce new products soon is Xiaomi, which has confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 12 line for December 28th. In addition to the date, images of both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were released in teasers, which also confirmed product differentials such as the screen with the highest rating on the DisplayMate. Not many concrete details were officially revealed, but the use of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset has already been confirmed, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to still have 12 GB of RAM in at least one of its versions. Models will have a screen with thin edges around it and a hole centered at the top for the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 12 would be the long-awaited compact flagship to compete with the iPhone 13, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro would be much bigger, likely competing with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As there is less than a week for the new cell phones to be revealed by Xiaomi, we will only be able to confirm everything that has been discussed so far in the next shift.

iPhone 14 with 48 MP camera

Who should take a little longer to arrive is the iPhone 14 line, but that does not stop rumors about the four devices continue to emerge with more force every day. The news is that the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max should feature a 48 megapixel main sensor, increasing by 4 times the resolution seen in current models. Some pixel blending technique would likely be used to generate images with the same current 12 megapixels, which would be maintained in the ultrawide and zoom lenses. Speaking of zoom, it shouldn’t be in 2022 that we’ll have a periscopic camera on iPhones, using the same 3-time optical zoom seen today. The new close-up lens would only arrive in 2023 with the iPhone 15, but whether this zoom would be 5 or 10 times remains to be discussed. Before the iPhone 14, Apple is expected to present in March next year a new iPhone SE, which would continue with the look adopted in the 2020 model but would update the hardware to support 5G networks, thanks to the Apple A15 chip. The device has already started its assembly test phase, with mass production expected to start in January.

Invisible ship but not so much

Leaving the area of ​​cell phones a little, an unusual situation happened this week involving satellites responsible for Google Maps. In a post on a specialized forum, a user encountered a poach by plotting a specific coordinate on Google Maps. The model in question is the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, called a stealth bomber for its ability to reach the target undetected by radar and other tracking devices. Well, apparently it is no match for the satellites used by Google Maps, because it appears very clearly in a capture made near a military base in the United States, precisely where some fighter jets are “parked”.

Actor buys Apple Watch and receives stone

Actor Murilo Benício is known for several memorable roles in soap operas on Globo, such as ex-player Tufão de Avenida Brasil or twins Lucas and Diogo, in addition to clone Leandro, all in the soap opera O Clone. During the week, however, he made headlines for a situation that many people know well: he bought an Apple Watch Series 6 and received… a stone. The actor got in touch with the store, which stated that there was nothing that could be done because the complaint period had already expired. Benício then decided to sue Carrefour, responsible for the sale, and after that an agreement was made to pay not only the value of the watch but also moral damages, totaling just over 8 thousand reais.

Realme GT 2 Pro wins official images and release date