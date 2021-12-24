Games With Gold: January Games Revealed

Microsoft announced the four Games With Gold games for January

As is already common, the games are released for free every month to all subscribers of Xbox Live Gold, and after announcing that all 360 games released in the program Games With Gold will be backwards compatible on Xbox One, we all get more games, so enjoy. games with gold january

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Live Gold subscribers get it for free NeuroVoider during the month of January, While ground will be free of January 16th to February 15th, 2022.

Xbox 360

Already on the other two consoles, starting January, 1st, Radiant Silvergun it will be grace until the day 15. From day 16 the download will be Space Invaders Infinity Gene until day 31.

