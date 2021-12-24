Gatonet: Anatel finds spy software on popular device in Brazil – National

Program was found on a TV Box HTV, popular in Brazil (photo: Reproduction/I got seasick) The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), based on an investigation with the National Film Agency (Ancine) and the Brazilian Pay Television Association (ABTA), found spy software in devices known as “channel releasers”, also called of “gatonet”. The program allows an operator to access user data and general information, according to the study led by Anatel.

The device in which the software was found was the TV Box HTV, one of the most popular gatonets in Brazil. The program, according to Anatel, “is capable of allowing criminals to take control of the TV Box to capture user data and information, such as financial records or files and photos that are stored on devices that share the same network.”

“Having an infrastructure that allowed the simultaneous control of several TV Boxes, it would be possible to enable distributed denial of service (DDoS – Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, with the potential to cause damage to public and private institutions that use telecommunications networks”, he also says to Anatel.

Anatel says that the study was made with devices sold in physical commerce online, easily found in popular shopping centers. “The tests were supported by forensic experts and were carried out by technicians from the Agency using residential infrastructure under the same conditions as the final consumer. These tests will continue to be carried out, covering other TV box models”, completes Anatel.

The device itself, which also turns an ordinary TV into a Smart TV, is not considered illegal. However, the vast majority of gatonets are sold with the service of showing subscription channels, which generates irregularity. Thus, signing, accessing or selling this type of service is a crime in Brazil – infringes, for example, the copyright law (9610/1998) and the General Telecommunications Law (9,472/1997).