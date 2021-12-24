Gazeta reporter suffers robbery attempt live in newspaper; see | Gabriel Perline

reproduction Luciana Magalhães and reporter Lígia Neves live on Jornal da Gazeta

An unpleasant situation occurred with reporter Lígia Neves, from TV Gazeta, this Thursday night (23): she was on a live link, giving information about the traffic, and suffered an attempted robbery at the very end of her report . She became desperate and screamed into the microphone, which caught her despair.

The public did not understand what happened, because the report was abruptly interrupted, and anchor Luciana Magalhães, still without information about what had happened to the reporter, only said that there had been a problem with the link and promised to return with more information with the news reporter.

Lígia was at Ponte das Bandeiras, on Marginal Tietê, along with cameraman Ricardo Braga, when a young man with a bicycle passed by and tried to take his cell phone. In fright, the device just fell to the ground and the thief disappeared. Check the moment of the attempted robbery:

Minutes later, the reporter came back live and explained to the presenter Luciana Magalhães and to the viewers what had happened, and took the opportunity to complete the information on traffic for those thinking of traveling this night to enjoy the end-of-the-year parties abroad. from Sao Paulo.

Important to note that Lígia, although scared and worried, is fine and has not suffered any physical or material damage.