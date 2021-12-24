Giuliano Eriston from Ceará is the winner of the 10th season

With 33.98%, Giuliano Eriston, 24 years old, was the big winner of the tenth season of The Voice Brasil this Thursday night (23/12). Born in Bela Cruz, a municipality in the northern region of the state, Giuliano represented Team Teló. The Cearense its trajectory in the reality show musical on Lulu Santos’ team, after the singer was the first to turn the chair for him in blind audiences.

It’s a CHAMPION! Giuliano Eriston is the big winner of #TheVoiceBrasil with 33.98% pic.twitter.com/8e6RR3rStC — TV Globo (@tvglobo) December 24, 2021

In addition to being a singer and multi-instrumentalist, Giuliano is also a composer, however, he only started studying to improve his voice during selection for the program, earning the praise for “the most beautiful natural voice I’ve ever heard” by Lulu Santos.

The singer developed his musical skills in Jericoacoara – the city where he was born is next to the famous beach. Participating in festivals and living with artists in the field, he is influenced by big names in MPB.

The city of Bela Cruz, located 260 km from Fortaleza, celebrated the victory with a big screen in the main square of the city. The Belacruzenses held a crowd of votes during the week.

Before The Voice Brasil, Giuliano Eriston had already performed on Rede Globo in 2011, at the age of 13, when he participated in a painting by Domingão do Faustão, where he showed his skills as an instrumentalist.

